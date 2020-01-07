Cable News turns to war addicts in Iraq like Judith Miller for Iran Insight

Loading...

As far as the cable news punditry is concerned, there is apparently no consequence in being dramatically and horribly wrong. Look no further than Judith Miller.

As the United States and Iran appear on the road to collision after President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Fox News turned to Miller on Monday – arguably the most dishonored journalist by the war in Iraq – to get a glimpse of the Iranian crisis.

When he appeared on America’s Newsroom, the former New York Times reporter and current Fox News contributor was asked to provide an analysis of whether rising tensions in the Middle East would lead to all-out war. In addition, throughout the 10-minute segment of the debate, she was under pressure to weigh on Democratic opposition to the administration’s justification for murdering the Iranian general.

An information network turning to Miller for an analysis of a conflict in the Middle East seems however particularly strange given his background.

Miller’s report on Saddam Hussein’s mythical cache of weapons of mass destruction in 2002 and 2003 was widely cited and cited by senior Bush administration officials in the run-up to the war in Iraq. His clumsy reports, which were often pasted at the top of The Times’ pages, are often considered to have argued for what ultimately turned out to be a war based on lies, misinformation or half-truths.

In September 2002, for example, an article by Miller pointed to the interception of “aluminum tubes” in the direction of Iraq to assert that Saddam was seeking to enrich nuclear materials and to expand his arsenal of WMD. His articles, which often cited several anonymous Bush administration officials, would then be publicly announced for months by Secretary of State Colin Powell and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, among others, to legitimize their calls for war with Iraq on the grounds that Saddam was pursuing nuclear power. and biological weapons.

Following the invasion of Iraq in the spring of 2003, Miller reported that the United States military had told him that an Iraqi scientist had told them that “Iraq has destroyed chemical weapons and biological warfare equipment only a few days before the start of the war ”. According to the military, Miller wrote: “The scientist led the Americans to a supply of material that turned out to be the building blocks of illegal weapons, which he claimed to have buried as evidence of illegal weapons programs. from Iraq. “

Miller will later tell his story to emphasize that the US military has found its “smoking gun” in relation to weapons of mass destruction, claiming that the unidentified scientist was their “quick fix”. The report will end up becoming somewhat embarrassing for colleagues at Miller’s Times, who were appalled that his “wacky ass piece” had been approved by the military and peddled unsubstantiated allegations that Miller could not really substantiate .

It will later be discovered that much of Miller’s reports were heavily based on the exiled Iraqi politician Ahmed Chalabi, who also provided information to the Bush administration – which turned out to be almost entirely false – alleging that Saddam had ADM and was linked to Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.

A few days after the government cut ties to Chalabi in 2004, the Times editorial board published a mea culpa on its cover of Iraq, noting that many of its articles were based too heavily on Chalabi’s claims . While refusing to blame individual reports, the board expressed “regret” that the document had raised “controversial” allegations that have not been “disputed”.

A year later, Miller was expelled from The Times. In a 2015 book, she attempted to defend her shaky news stories, blaming much of the blame on her editors, while saying she was shocked that the Bush administration would never cheat its articles so hard.

But Miller, who has been a paid Fox News analyst for more than a decade, is not the only Iraqi cheerleader of the Bush era to whom cable media seems eager to ask for information about Iran. .

In fact, several former Bush officials have emerged as the main drivers of Trump’s escalation after the Soleimani massacre last week.

For example, moments after the Pentagon acknowledged that Soleimani had been killed by an American air strike, former Bush chief adviser Karl Rove and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, both members of the The administration’s war propaganda organization, dubbed the Iraqi White House Group, exploded on Hannity’s Fox News to applaud the air strike.

Rove, now a Fox News contributor, called it “a major victory, not only for the United States of America, but also for the cause of stable moderation in the Middle East.” Fleischer, also a Pay network expert echoed the Bush White House in 2003 promised that the Americans would be welcomed by the Iraqis as liberators.

“I think it is entirely possible that this is going to be a catalyst in Iran where the people celebrate this murder of Soleimani and put pressure on the Iranian government so that it stops terrorism, stops supporting all the various terrorist movements he has in the world, “said the former Bush spokesperson, who has become a staunch supporter of Trump.

In fact, it seems that few, if any, of the biggest Bush era boosters or flacks of the Iraq War have suffered many consequences in terms of cable airtime. Two Bush spokespersons, Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC and Dana Perino of Fox, are currently hosting daily television shows that will no doubt tackle the Iranian crisis in the coming weeks. Former Bush speechwriter David Frum (former Daily Beast columnist, best known for writing the “Axis of Evil” speech), appears regularly as an expert, most recently this Sunday on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

And although they did not officially work for the Bush White House, the main boosters of the war in Iraq like John Podhoretz, Max Boot and Bill Kristol have had a flourishing career in cable television. Podhoretz recently appeared on MSNBC to too predictably defend Trump’s air strikes as a necessary deterrent.

While it may seem odd that cable media relies on such voices to analyze another potentially endless conflict in the Middle East, the truth is: they never actually wandered away.

