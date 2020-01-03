Cabinet documents reveal Howard Y2K contingency plan

Loading...

The publication of the 1998-99 cabinet documents by the Australian National Archives revealed that in 1999 the Howard government was deeply immersed in the development of a contingency plan for fear of the 2000 (Y2K) failure, which ended up not being as bad as predicted. , it would do so with computer systems around the world when the date elapsed from December 31, 1999 to January 1, 2000.

In a presentation presented to the cabinet in March 1999, then Foreign Minister Alexander Downer and Commerce Minister Tim Fischer warned about how Y2K was going to have global disruptions in "banking, finance, transportation, communications, manufacturing , energy, water and sewage, health facilities, emergency supplies and food supplies. "

Downer and Fisher stressed that Y2K would lead to "internal disturbances in case of prolonged failures in critical infrastructure, including distribution of food and supplies, electricity, water and gas networks and financial services."

In addition, both ministers observed how Y2K posed potential international security risks to "reduce the security and integrity of major weapons and weapons systems (including nuclear weapons)." However, the couple wrote that, since the nuclear facilities had redundancy of non-computerized systems and safes, the risk of an "accident caused by Y2K was low."

The presentation also cited Gartner's research, which had predicted that 30-50% of companies and government agencies worldwide "will likely experience at least one critical mission system failure in the first quarter of 2020 and 10% of those failures they will last three days or more, in some cases a month or more. "

By July 1999, Downer's team had undertaken "extensive work" with other Australian agencies operating abroad to "guarantee Y2K compliance with the mission-critical systems under their control."

The documents also revealed how, within the government contingency plan, it contained a possible emergency evacuation if the welfare of Australians abroad were at risk, since there was a fear that Y2K had caused an economic and social collapse, particularly in "high risk" countries, including Indonesia. , Papua New Guinea, Russia and Thailand.

By November, arrangements for backup generators, drinking water, chemical baths, alternative heating and cooking and fuel storage were also part of the government's Y2K contingency plan, the presentation revealed, as well as delivering cash to staff at offices in the foreigner amid fears that the banks were going to collapse.

The presentation added that backup telecommunication systems were also provided for the transmission of data and voice to their offices abroad via satellite to allow at least limited voice and data communications with staff.

"Since most DFAT publications will not have access to dedicated satellite communications circuits and will depend on the Inmarsat public access system, priority access to Inmarsat channels is being sought in case of capacity saturation with Telstra. All Austrade publications have been equipped with Iridium satellite phones, "said the presentation to the cabinet.

Simultaneously, the then Minister of Communications, Information Technology and the Arts, Richard Alston, proposed that a national communication strategy be implemented by the year 2000 to address any public concerns about the risks or failures of the service due to Y2K. The strategy was to be supervised by the National Steering Committee of the year 2000 established in February 1998 and chaired by Maurice Newman.

"A strategy is needed to stimulate public confidence in the measures taken by governments and industry to ensure preparedness for the year 2000; minimize the scope of unnecessary contingency planning by the public (eg panic purchases , accumulation of cash, etc.) … and raise awareness about the problems of the year 2000 among groups where the progress of the repair seems slow (like SMEs), "Alston wrote in the presentation.

The first warnings about Y2K within the government date back to September 1997 based on a joint presentation by Minister of Finance John Fahey and Minister of Science and Technology Peter McGauran revealed. They warned that "widespread failures" in existing computer and hardware systems used by the government would not be able to handle Y2K unless action was taken.

"The broad interdependence of organizations (between and between the government and companies) increases the risk of system failures. Of particular concern are the dates integrated into electronic equipment in essential services such as telecommunications, gas, oil, electricity and water." said the document. .

The couple also noted that a review by the Government Information Technology Office (OGIT) showed that the government's work on this issue "was not progressing fast enough" to ensure that critical business systems, as well as others systems, were compatible with Y2K.

"There is a clear need to strengthen accountability and supervision throughout the government to ensure that the Commonwealth is not exposed to avoidable risks in relation to its own responsibilities for the provision of programs and services," according to the documents.

The presentation said that the OGIT had estimated the cost to cover the planning, programming and testing of date changes, hardware replacement and system testing would have been around AU $ 600 million.

At one time in July 1998, as part of the third quarterly report of the National Steering Committee on government progress to achieve Y2K compliance, it was proposed that initial funds be used to allow agencies to accelerate their Y2K remediation work.

The cabinet documents also revealed that in March 1998 the government met with then Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to discuss a variety of issues related to government information technology and communications management in the economy of information.

Around that same period, the Minister of Industry, Science and Tourism, John Moore, presented a proposal to reform and improve monitoring of compliance with the R&D tax concession. He explained that if stricter controls were not introduced, the taxpayers would see little return for their investments.

"This proposal will improve the integrity of the government tax system while continuing to encourage genuine research and development activities," he said in the presentation.

