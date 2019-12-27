CA wants Boxing Day Test in perpetuity in Melbourne

Loading...

"The MCG test is perhaps one of the two most iconic tests on the planet, along with the Lord's test," said Roberts.

"It should be said, given that this is the equivalent of two AFL grand finals, that MCC CEO Stuart Fox said the other day this indicates its importance to communities all over Australia, not just here in Victoria, in fact, communities beyond Australia. Given the importance of the MCG test for world cricket, I would like to think that it will stay here in perpetuity.

Iconic: the day after Christmas test at the CWM Credit: Chris Hopkins

"There is a bit of work to be done on this front, but it must be said that it is better for world cricket to have a boxing test in Melbourne for many, many years to come."

Roberts said the events surrounding the test were also an important factor.

Loading

"The Indian summer festival last summer was a great success and we are in discussion on the continuation of the summer festivals and the use of the Boxing Day Test as a platform for community engagement in all cultures and in particular the cultures of the visiting teams, "he said.

"We had 16,000 New Zealand residents fly over the ditch to watch this game which is just fantastic and has a fantastic social and economic impact. We are really thrilled with how we can use these festivals at home. "future like we did with India last time. year to do even more."

India will be on tour again next summer for four tests, with another festival in preparation for the Melbourne shock.

A new deal would also involve the quality and timing of the Big Bash League field games.

Loading

It’s the first time New Zealand has played a CWM test in 32 years, but Roberts said the Black Caps shouldn’t bear another expectation of this magnitude. On a four-year cycle in which CA operates, India and England are stuck, leaving two summers to run other countries. South Africa had been a major asset but slipped in the commercial ranking.

“We really appreciate the partnership with New Zealand. We are already having high-level discussions around the cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031 and we hope and look forward to welcoming New Zealand to a boxing test well before the age of 32. going on, "he said.

"They are an important partner and an important nation in the world of cricket."

New Zealand cricket has not made a profit in the past three years, and the opportunity to play regularly in Australia would be a boost for its broadcast rights.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading