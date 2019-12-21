CA monitors air quality in Sydney as New Years tests approach

Loading...

Levels were lower closer to the SCG, with nearby Randwick recording an air quality index of 100, which is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

The SCG looked like Delhi earlier this month on the last day of the Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland when the captains were informed that the air quality rating had reached an "unhealthy" reading of 170.

As directed by International Cricket Council match officials, they may consider delaying or suspending play if the air quality index approaches 300 – so a dramatic escalation would be required for a match to be interrupted.

They must be "vigilant" to monitor "players with higher exertion levels and prolonged or repeated exposure to poor air quality" when air pollution levels reach the "very unhealthy range" ".

"Cricket Australia, alongside state cricket associations and BBL clubs, is closely monitoring air quality and visibility in areas affected by bushfires," CA said in a communicated.

"In accordance with the International Cricket Council, the Australian Institute of Sport and relevant government guidelines, we maintain vigilance over constantly changing air quality in the locations where matches are affected by poor air quality.

Loading

"With the safety of players, supporters and staff being our number one priority, the guidelines specify what needs to be measured and researched. We will constantly monitor the situation and be ready on the field in the event of circumstances, as we know the conditions change very quickly in these scenarios.

"During BBL matches played in areas affected by bush fires, a discussion and an assessment of air quality will be added to the pre-match medical briefing organized on site 60 minutes before the Scheduled time of the match. "