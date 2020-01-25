C. Tangana, Natti Natasha Star in the video for the Noirish film 'Viene Y Va'

The Spanish rapper, producer and composer C. Tangana has carved out a niche for himself by writing dark and intelligent verses adapted to the police dramas of the 1940s. Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, the most watched woman on YouTube, enters her underground world with the new song, “Viene Y Va”.

Produced by DVLP and Capi, the new song is a fascinating and highly dancing mix of pop-reggaeton. Natasha brings her Caribbean swing to the devil’s choir, “Esta vida viene y va va” or “This life comes and goes”. Together, the two exchange seductive words, describing a particularly successful meeting; Tangana lights the match, Natasha lights the flame.

Their sound chemistry comes to life in the video produced by Cliqua, which was filmed in 16 mm film. Tangana plays a sturdy boxer who makes a lucrative business to lose in the ring. Natasha, a femme fatale on screen and in real life, seduces him from the scene. At the end of the video, she carefully counts her money.

“Viene y Va” is the second version of C. Tangana in 2020; the song follows on from her previous collaboration with Alizzz, “Yelo”. Tangana will be playing at the next Primavera Sound festival, which will start on June 3 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.