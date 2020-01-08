BYU's young linebackers took their place in 2019, expected to be in effect in 2020

Loading...

PROVO – Lost in the last minute madness of the Hawaii Bowl when BYU left the winning touchdown with one minute, 17 seconds remaining to fall 38-34 to the Rainbow Warriors was a personal foul penalty imposed on BYU linebacker Max Tooley for targeting.

The decision, confirmed by replay officials, means that the sophomore must sit during the first half of the opening of BYU’s 2020 season in Utah in September.

Obviously this is not optimal for a BYU defense which will rely on the talented Tooley this coming season and would like to make a good start against the Utes – who have won the last nine games of rivalry – but it is not no more devastating. That’s because the linebacker, whether the Cougars are using a 3-4 front next season or a 4-3, will almost certainly be a position of strength.

If the Cougars opt for a 4-3 look next year, this fourth player who will line up on the line of scrimmage will likely be a hasty linebacker like Tooley or Keenan Pili, another sophomore in the 225 pounds. interval.

Anyway, BYU seems to be filled with exceptional young linebackers, assuming they all stay – which is not currently given from the transfer portal – next season. Cougars should only lose Austin Kafentzis at graduation.

Kafentzis, who was a safety guard at the start of the season, played linebacker well in the bowl game with four tackles and two assists. The effort earned him a spot in the Hula Bowl, a star show at Aloha Stadium on January 26.

Meanwhile, no less than nine linebackers who made several tackles in 2019 return. It’s 10 if you count Tyler Allgeier, who played the last games when injuries decimated this position for the second consecutive season and who was the best rusher of the bowl with eight races for 77 yards.

“We have a lot of good supporters,” said defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki before the bowl game. “We should have a lot of depth and talent there. I am delighted to see these guys continue to improve and see what they can do. “

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) hits the ball as Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) tries to pass as BYU and Tennessee play a game in Knoxville on Saturday September 7, 2019. BYU a won 29-26 in double overtime. .Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Unlike camp last fall, when Cougars attempted to replace linebackers such as Sione Takitaki, Butch Pau’u, Riggs Powell, Adam Pulsipher and Rhett Sandlin, linebacker coach Ed Lamb would welcome many experience. In particular, outside of LB Isaiah Kaufusi and central LB Kavika Fonua will be seniors and should be able to anchor the unit, having combined for 143 tackles, four interceptions (two each) and eight break breaks last season.

Fonua led BYU to tackles with 83 and Kaufusi finished third with 60. Senior defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku placed second with 62. He accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena , California, January 1. 18.

“I’m glad they got better over the season,” said Lamb in November. “They have to keep getting stronger and more veteran in their approach to games and seasons. I hope it will improve over time. But for a young group of players, I think they were really tough. “

Veteran defender Zayne Anderson is also expected to return after persistent problems with his shoulder caused him to miss most of the 2019 season. However, Anderson will likely return to safety, a position he has already played before, and will team up with fellow countryman Troy Warner in a red shirt at the back of high school.

Linebacker Payton Wilgar, a sophomore, is another candidate to become the Cougars’ linebacker he has been in desperate need since Takitaki joined the NFL. He led the team with three interceptions last year, and the linebackers as a whole led the team with 10 of his 15 picks.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Payton Wilgar (49) overturned USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in Provo on Saturday September 14, 2019. BYU won 30-27 in overtime.Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Wilgar’s 54 tackles finished fifth for the Cougars, while Tooley’s 48 tackled sixth.

Ben Bywater, Jackson Kaufusi, Drew Jensen and Matthew Criddle are also feedbacks. Jensen, the former Brighton High star, could be brought back to safety, the position he was playing before suffering a devastating knee injury in 2018.

One of the nine players BYU announced on December 18 as additions in mid-January is a linebacker – former Lone Peak three-star rookie Preston Lewis, a returning missionary. Another three-star LB rookie in the 2018 signing class, Oliver Nasilai of Springdale, Arkansas, returns from a mission later this year and will likely be one of those guys who stands early hoping he can play four games or less and redshirt.

Corner Canyon linebacker Josh Wilson, brother of quarterback Zach Wilson, will also join the unit in the fall looking for immediate play time. Cougars are still in a recruiting battle for linebacker Fork Bodie Schoonover, a three-star rookie who signed up to them last summer but did not sign in December and received offers from Pac schools. 12 such as UCLA.