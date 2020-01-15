BYU women's basketball: cougars benefit from international relations

PROVO – With just over a third of the current squad of players from overseas, the BYU women’s basketball team certainly brings an international touch to court.

More important than any kind of talent, contributions to the game, of which three of the six international players have become constant contributors, BYU coach Jeff Judkins hoping for more in the years to come.

“We were fortunate to have them as part of our program. Without a doubt, “said Judkins.

Judkins has not sought to attract as many foreign players during his time at BYU, but like any coach, he is proactive in attracting the best talent available in his program. But it turns out that with BYU’s association with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the scope of the program’s recruiting has proven to be wide-reaching and subsequently beneficial.

Take the example of Babalu Ugwu, a sophomore.

Ugwu is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but arrived at BYU via North Carolina, where she played as a foreign student from 2016. It turns out that the so-called “foster parents” d’Ugwu, Robert and Carlene Foster, are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and both are BYU graduates.

“We always went to Provo to visit my family, so I got to know BYU because of that,” said Ugwu, who is an avid Baptist. “So it all started from there and then I was offered a scholarship and everything went very well.”

But getting things done was not necessarily easy for Ugwu. The 6-foot forward remembers not having spoken a word of English upon arriving in North Carolina and subsequently struggling to catch up with certain aspects of daily American life.

“School was very difficult for me at first because of the language,” said Ugwu. “But I worked hard and like I said, everything went well.”

What Ugwu immediately had translated into his new surroundings was his basketball skills, which another member of The Latter-day Saints, Eric Hemming, quickly learned about. Hemming is a prominent basketball coach from AAU in North Carolina, who ended up coaching Ugwu, just like he did BYU’s other Brazilian hoopster, Maria Albiero.

Albiero entered the BYU program a year before Ugwu and helped pave the way for Ugwu to adapt.

“I am so grateful to Maria. She has helped me a lot since I’ve been here, ”said Ugwu.

Albiero started every game this season, Ugwu becoming one of the most impactful players on the bench. Goalkeeper 5-8 was referred to BYU coaches by Hemming with Judkins acknowledging that the connection had been made.

“Maria did very well here and really well in class,” said Judkins. “She is a top student and has a grade of 3.8 or 3.9 (grade point average). I’m really proud of her for what she’s been able to achieve since joining our program, and it was not easy. “

Half of BYU’s international contingent owes a great deal to former BYU chief Kalani Purcell.

Purcell played for BYU from 2015 to 2017 and quickly became one of the most impactful players on the scene that Judkins coached during his stay at BYU. Purcell came to BYU from New Zealand, with the current New Zealander, Shalae Salmon lending Purcell credit.

“His success here certainly helped draw a lot of attention to my way and the coaches have continued to recruit from New Zealand ever since,” said Salmon of Purcell, who was a senior when Salmon joined the program. for the first time.

Indeed, Judkins makes at least one recruitment trip per year to New Zealand and has since signed two others from the country to Khaiden Taito and Kaylee Smiler. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a strong presence in New Zealand, which provides a natural connection to BYU which Judkins hopes to continue to benefit from.

“We heard about Purcell from a stake president there, and it has opened many doors to us since,” said Judkins. “So now we go there at least once a year and we hope to go even further.”

Finally, there is Signe Glantz, a 6-1 sophomore, who came to BYU from Sweden, a region of the world where Judkins hopes to find even more talent.

“We are starting to establish very good relationships in Finland, Belgium and other countries there in Europe, and I am simply grateful for the support of the administration to recruit there and in New Zealand”, a said Judkins. “We hope to continue recruiting worldwide because we have benefited so much.”

Of course, the ultimate goal is to recruit the best talent, no matter where that talent comes from.

“I’m always looking to get the best talent from the state of Utah first, but you want to look everywhere. Any coach will tell you, “said Judkins. “Fortunately, we have built great relationships – many of them through church members and we hope to continue to build even more connections to build the best team possible.”