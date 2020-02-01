BYU volleyball takes over 5-set thriller over No. 3 Santa Barbara

PROVO – Great matches are expected when the number 2 team in the country competes against number 3, with Saturday’s 5-set thriller not disappointing in any way.

In the end it was number 2 BYU that went on to number 3 UC Santa Barbara 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11), with the game at least as intense as the final score would to indicate.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez closed the game with a service ace after battling much of the game, ending one of the better shows that the recent audience of Smith Fieldhouse had set up in memory.

“It’s nice to be part of this and they can go in any direction if you play at this level,” said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. “It’s a touch here and there, so we talked to the boys about the value of each touch.”

Olmstead noted that his team was not at its best during stretching exercises, but that he earned the Gauchos quickly, so the Cougars earned every share of the win.

“In a competition like this, I think a lot of the honor goes to your opponent,” said Olmstead. “They defended us very well and confused our boys, certainly … It was just good, competitive volleyball.”

Regarding keeping the Cougars from their normal play, much had to do with how the Gauchos defended Fernandez, which led to a somewhat shocking negative percentage for the star junior in the first two sets.

Fernandez’s excitement played a big role in the Gauchos, which took a 2-1 lead, although other Cougars did a great job keeping it close – namely Zach Eschenberg.

“I was proud of Zach,” said Olmstead. “He did a really good job and just keeps embracing his (role) role.”

Eschenberg’s role on Saturday included picking up part of the scoring slack for the usually consistent Fernandez – a role that he turned out to be equal to. Before the game, the 6-foot-6 senior scored 12 kills, three block assists, and two service aces.

“I just went out a bit to play my game with the mindset to help as much as possible,” said Eschenberg about his striking performance. “Fortunately I was able to grab some balls to help, but we all came together for a total team performance.”

No matter how good the game was, the game reached a peak on both sides at the end of the fourth set. While the Gauchos appeared late, the Smith Fieldhouse crowd erupted and rose after a thunderous murder by Eschenberg who set the Cougars to 23-22.

The teams fought back and forth from there until a Fernandez ace steered the game to a tiebreak, with the Cougars taking the set 28-26.

“Gabi is so good, and we know he can stand big games at big moments,” Eschenberg said. “And then the crowd – they were amazing. It was just great and you always get better when the audience is like that. “

The Cougars parameterized the gained momentum in the fifth set and arrived at a fast 11-4, and seemed to be ready to run away with it. But the Gauchos had different thoughts and managed to reduce the lead to just 12-10 late, forcing the Cougars to become big again in tight situations.

But again, it was Fernandez who went much higher to score another ace to end things on 15-11 in the fifth set.

Before the game, Fernandez scored three aces and corresponded to Eschenberg’s kill total with 12. Davide Gardini added 12 kills himself. Santa Barbara was led by Keenan Sanders and his match-high 15 kills.

With the win, BYU remains perfect at 10-0 for the year, although Saturday’s game proved to be the team’s biggest challenge to date.

“Competitions like these are mentally demanding, and coming first will be really good for us in the long run,” said Eschenberg. “It feels really good to come on top of this and go against a great team like Santa Barbara.”

Next for the Cougars are consecutive games at home against UCLA and Pepperdine next Thursday and Saturday respectively.