BYU volleyball: A few Cougars named very first-staff All-Us residents

PROVO — BYU men’s volleyball represented three of the overall 10 players named as AVCA All-Us citizens, speaking loudly to just how nicely the staff was enjoying right before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the year.

Junior reverse hitter Gabi Garcia Fernandez, sophomore outdoors hitter Davide Gardini and senior setter Wil Stanley have been named to the All-The us To start with Staff when senior outdoors hitter Zach Eschenberg received All-The united states honorable point out. This marks the second time in plan record and the first time because 2001 that a few Cougars have been named AVCA initial-staff All-People in america in just one time.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez serves the ball versus UCLA at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.Ivy Ceballo, Deseret Information

Garcia Fernandez was named as a second-teamer in both equally 2018 and 2019, and was evidently possessing his best period to day this past yr. The junior Puerto Rican was named the MPSF Player of the 12 months and proved notably adept from the service line, where he managed to break BYU’s all-time assistance ace document (56) even although the time was cut brief by a minor in excess of a month.

Garcia Fernandez also finished the year as just one of the ideal all-all-around players in the country, position 11th in kills for every established (4.00), 19th in blocks per established (1.00), 23rd in attacks for every set (7.98) and 25th in hitting percentage (.343).

An AVCA All-The us honorable point out honoree as a freshman, Gardini place alongside one another a potent sophomore period to come to be one particular of the top players in the region. The outdoors hitter concluded the year ranked 18th in hitting percentage (.370), 19th in points for every set (4.31), 21st in kills for each established (3.61) and 25th in digs for every set (1.97).

Stanley ranked 3rd among the all setters in the NCAA with an common of 10.74 helps per set to obtain his first All-The usa assortment. The setter’s 655 full assists assisted the Cougars rank second in the country with a .358 hitting proportion. Stanley was a power defensively for BYU as he was second on the team in digs for every established (1.75) although averaging .689 blocks for every established.

People three ended up mainly predicted to gain awards prior to the time, but for Eschenberg, being named an honorable point out recipient was not predicted preseason.

The outside hitter was 3rd on the staff in hitting share (.300), kills for every established (2.40), details for every set (2.95), attacks for each established (5.45), and aces for each established (.218). He also averaged .636 blocks for every set to assistance BYU guide the nation in the classification (2.95).