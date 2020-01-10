BYU, Utah state football: a pair who played college in Utah in the countdown to the top 150 of all time

Loading...

ESPN started a countdown to the top 150 college football players of all time on Thursday, as voted by a panel. The first episode includes players 26-150, and two who have played in Utah appear on the list.

Brigham Young University quarterback Steve Young responds to BYU fans by pointing to number one as he leaves the field after leading his team to a 37-35 victory over UCLA at Pasadena Rose Bowl, October 1, 1983. Pizac, AP

Former BYU quarterback Steve Young is 87th while former Utah defensive lineman Merlin Olsen is 80th.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, broke through the list at No. 150, and Deion Sanders is No. 26. The numbers 25-12 will be released at an unknown future date, and the numbers 11-1 will recognized during the half-time of the College. National football playoff championship next Monday.

