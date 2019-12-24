BYU Soccer: Hawaii uses the late touchdown to beat the Cougars 38-34 in the Hawaii Bowl

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU and Hawaii have given their fans many memorable games in the long rivalry.

Add Tuesday's Christmas night showdown in the Hawaii Bowl to that list.

The Cougars overcame a 14-point deficit and maintained a three-point lead late before the Rainbow Warriors drove on the winning score of the game, a 24-yard touchdown pass to under-used Nick Mardner with 1:17 to play in the 38- 34 victory at the Aloha stadium.

Both defenses stiffened after a first half full of offenses in a game that had 1,002 yards of total offense and 72 points. In the third quarter, the Cougars kept Hawaii at least four yards and four consecutive three-pointers. Along with BYU taking control of the clock with a running attack that accumulated 231 yards, the Cougars scored the first 10 points of the second half. Hawaii ran only for two yards in the game.

BYU (7-6) had the opportunity to save the game in the second half, but three consecutive impulses that arrived in the territory of Hawaii scored only three points. In one with the Cougars facing a third goal in Hawaii 5, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was hit twice, windmill in the air, and tripped while jumping to try to score. Hawaii (10-5) recovered the loose ball for touchback.

Of those three units, Cougar's only score came on a 20-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd to give BYU his first lead, at 34-31 with 14:37 left.

Both teams missed field goals in the last quarter, and Hawaii had a promising momentum, one that included a fourth attempt conversion, stifled by JJ Nwigwe's second sack of the game, an 8-yard loss that resulted in a quarter and 23 for Hawaii in BYU 39.

The Rainbow Warriors kicked the ball after the looting, and BYU ran seven plays before Hawaii took over the opportunity to tie or win its 29 with 2:01 to play. Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald hit Mardner to earn a 38-yard gain for BYU 24 to place the Rainbow Warriors in the scoring position, and on the next play, Mardner caught the touchdown.

Mardner had three receptions in the year before the bowl game, but had the last two catches of the year for a Hawaiian team happy with the pass.

Khoury Bethley then concluded Hawaii's victory by intercepting Wilson on Hawaii 30 with 25 seconds to play.

Aleva Hifo placed BYU in a privileged position to tie the game early in the third quarter, returning a 52-yard clearance to Hawaii 6. Two plays later, Wilson scored his second touchdown run, a 2-yard, to reach 31- 31 and the first time the game was tied since it was 0-0.

The first half was full of offensive fireworks. McDonald had more than 300 aerial yards in the first half, 331 in 18 of 24 passes, with three touchdowns to take the Rainbow Warriors to a 31-24 lead in two quarters. He finished the game by completing 28 of 46 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns.

Jared Smart caught the first two McDonald touchdowns and finished the game with seven catches for 142 yards. JoJo Ward added seven receptions for 159 yards, while Jason-Matthew Sharsh had seven receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Cougars offense kept them in the game in the first half, since BYU matched five Hawaii possessions and finished in scores with four consecutive scores. That included three hasty touchdowns, one from each of Lopini Katoa, Wilson and Micah Simon, and Wilson pitching for 209 yards in the first half. Wilson threw for 274 yards in the game, although he had three costly turnovers.

Matt Bushman was his main goal, finishing with six receptions for 91 yards, most in the first half.

A 37-yard Oldroyd field goal in the last minute of the first half made it a score game. Before the mark, the BYU kickers had made only five of their previous 13 field goal attempts.

A rotation, when Wilson was intercepted in the first quarter, ended up being the difference in the first half, as Hawaii quickly turned it into a 40-yard touchdown pass to Smart and a 14-0 lead. Hawaii had a 3-0 lead in the rotation battle.

BYU had two forced turnovers: a Zac Dawe strip bag and an interception by Troy Warner, both in Cougar territory, were reversed in the review in the first half, and Hawaii got a field goal and a touchdown of those units .