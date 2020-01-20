BYU Seeks To Overcome Road Difficulties This Weekend When Visiting The Pacific In San Francisco

PROVO – So far this season, the BYU basketball team has only won one real road victory.

It was a big win, of course. In November, the Cougars defeated Houston, who is currently ranked # 25, but since losing road games in Boise State, Utah, Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.

BYU lost 92-69 to the Zags last Saturday. At the time, Gonzaga was ranked # 1 in the nation, but he fell to # 2 on Monday when the Associated Press poll was published.

This week, the Cougars (14-6, 3-2) will be tested again on the road during their visit to the Pacific (15-6, 3-2) Thursday and San Francisco (14-6, 3-2) Saturday.

“It will be what we make of it,” said coach Mark Pope of the weekend road trip to northern California. “It will break us and ask us a few questions in our minds, or else forge and forge a deeper commitment. It is no different from winning or losing. So far, these guys have been fantastic at responding. I hope we will respond again. This is what this group does. We have to improve every day. Obviously, we have some ground to catch up to participate in this match. We have six weeks to do so. We have to do it quickly. “

“It will break us down and ask us questions, or it will forge us and forge a deeper commitment.” – BYU coach Mark Pope during the next BYU road trip

Guard TJ Haws is also confident that the Cougars can bounce on the road.

“This year this team has been good at bouncing back and getting up after we have been hit,” he said. “I think Monday we will come back to it. This team will certainly bounce back. “

Forward Yoeli Childs, who suffers from a finger injury, has missed four straight games. He warmed up before the tipoff at Gonzaga last Saturday but he did not play.

After the game, Pope said Childs, who is BYU’s top scorer and rebounder, is day-to-day, and team doctors and coaches don’t want him to risk further injury.

“I hope we can get it back soon,” said Pope.

“He’s being tested right now, isn’t he? He’s ringing the bell in a massive way. He’s a special human being. He’s really stretched right now.” – BYU coach Mark Pope on injuries of Yoeli Childs

Is this the week Childs returns to the ground?

BYU played the first nine games of the season without Childs, and the Cougars had to contend with his withdrawal.

“This brings us back to certain times earlier in the year when we had some very big wins – in Houston and the success we had in Maui,” said forward Dalton Nixon. “We would like to have Yoeli on the pitch but we can’t control that. This group really depends on each other. I hope he can get back on the pitch soon. He is a big part of our success. But we have a lot of guys who can play. “

Last week, Pope expressed frustration over Childs’ injury situation.

“He’s being tested right now, isn’t he? He’s ringing the bell in a massive way. He’s a special human being. He’s really stretched right now,” said Pope. “The way I know that he’s stretched is, I feel it. I’m really trying to keep the frustration at bay. I feel it. I’m really frustrated for him and for our team right now. There is nothing we can do about it. no time to talk about it. We need to focus on the winning games. But in these quiet moments, when your mind goes, it’s pretty difficult. “

Pope added that Childs works hard and maintains a positive attitude through this latest trial.

“He sprints after training like crazy. He can hold a ball right now. We will see how long it will take him to catch a disputed ball, “he said. “He will come back and be spectacular. The only thing I keep telling Yoeli is that it’s such a gift because his legs are going to be so cool on the stretch that he’s going to crush him.

BYU (14-6, 3-2) to Pacific (15-6, 3-2)

Thursday, 8 p.m. MST

Spanos Center

TV: Stadium

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM