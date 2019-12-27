BYU receives Oral Roberts in the final set-up without a conference before opening the WCC game

Loading...

Oral Roberts (7-5) in BYU (10-4)

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO – When BYU kicked off the season on November 5, it did so with a new head coach, Mark Pope, and without star striker Yoeli Childs during the first nine games.

Almost two months later, the Cougars have posted an impressive 10-4 record with some big wins on their resume.

BYU (10-4) opens the West Coast Conference game next Thursday at home against Loyola Marymount, but first, the Cougars play their last non-conference contest on Saturday (7 pm, MST, BYUtv) when they receive Oral Roberts

How does BYU evaluate its performance without conferences up to this point?

“The coach has said from the beginning that we are going to improve every day. I think we have grown a lot during this time, "said senior guard TJ Haws." We have come together more as a team. Our chemistry has developed. I think we are in a very good place at the moment. We really trust what the coaches They have told us and their game plans. I really enjoy playing with this team. It’s been a blast so far. I’m trying to soak myself at all times because it’s going fast, but I feel very good with this team and where we are. go back to the floor. "

BYU is looking to extend its streak of four consecutive wins. This is his first contest since the 91-61 demolition of Weber State last Saturday.

Cougars, meanwhile, continue to rise in several national classifications. They are currently number 31 in NET, which is the main tracking system of the NCAA.

BYU is also registered in n. 30 in the Sagarin classifications, in n. 35 in KenPom and in n. 27 in the ESPN BPI. The Cougars have recorded four victories in the top 100 of KenPom, including two in the top 50.

“We look at those numbers a bit. I feel good about where we are. We have put ourselves in a good place, "Haws said." It is a good marker for us, but we are focusing on the next game and how we can improve. "We know that if we improve every day, those rankings will continue to improve."

For BYU, the biggest challenge against Oral Roberts will be the rebound.

The Golden Eagles (7-5) are ranked number 9 in the nation in offensive rebounds, averaging 14.1 per game. They are also number 10 in total rebounds per game, down 42.4 per game. Striker Emmanuel Nzekwesi averages 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds, while striker Kevin Obanor averages 8.2 points and 7.4 boards.

“His first line is so big and so physical. It's like the four Kaufusi brothers. They are massive. … We know that some work is waiting for us, "Pope said." We begin the non-conference with these enormous rebounding challenges. We are finishing the non-conference with a massive rebounding challenge. … Hopefully, we can show that we have grown that way as a team. "

Pope said Oral Roberts said he has caused problems for many other opponents when it comes to rebounds.

"Creighton and Wichita State and other great teams had four players in the paint trying to get a defensive rebound against their only center and could not get it, so it will be a great challenge."

"This game is a good test for us to try to improve and try to keep this team out of the glass," said forward Dalton Nixon. "They are a very good team of rebounds. … It will be similar to the San Diego State game in terms of offensive rebounds. … We are going to have to bounce as a team as we did against San Diego State."

BYU forward Kolby Lee, who missed last Saturday's game due to an injury, practiced Friday.

“It was good (Friday). I was really happy, ”Pope said. “It seemed he was moving well. We certainly need it for at least a few minutes. Hopefully it's good to go. "

As the Cougars enter their last non-conference game, they hope to finish this part of their agenda solidly.

"It's crazy that the conference starts next week," Nixon said. "Our goal throughout the season has been to improve every game."