BYU RB Ty’Son Williams declares for the NFL draft, kicker Skyler Southam enters the transfer portal

PROVO – Ty & # 39; Son Williams only played in four football games for BYU last season, but the transfer of fifth-year graduates who returned from South Carolina had a big impact on the program and had something to do with surprises from the pumas of Tennessee and southern California.

However, his time at Provo is over, despite the possibility of obtaining an additional year of NCAA eligibility through an exemption for medical difficulties. Williams announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that he will give up a sixth season and testify for the 2020 NFL draft.

"Thank you for accepting me for what it was," Williams wrote in a message addressed to BYU fans. “In just 4 games I gave you everything I had and more. Unfortunately, my season came to an end, but (during) that period of time I was the player I aspired to be at the moment I set foot on a university campus. ”

Williams suffered a torn ACL torn in the first half of BYU's 45-19 loss to Washington on September 21 and announced the next day that his season was over.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 220-pound runner had 264 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries in BYU. He caught seven passes for 47 yards.

He recorded the winning touchdown of the game in double overtime in the 29-26 victory of BYU over Tennessee. The following week, he ran for 99 yards in a 30-27 overtime victory over USC.

Williams made the recent trip to Hawaii with his teammates and watched from the side as the Cougars fell 38-34 to Hawaii on Tuesday. He ended up being the fourth leading BYU runner behind freshman Sione Finau (359 yards), sophomore Lopini Katoa (358) and freshman Jackson McChesney (274).

BYU kicker in the transfer portal

Also on Thursday, 247Sports.com revealed that second-year kicker Skyler Southam entered the transfer portal, joining alternate quarterback Joe Critchlow.

Southam, a missionary who returned from Wasatch High in Heber City, was BYU's main field goal and PAT kicker in 2018, and best known for making a 45-yard game that beat Wisconsin 24-21 in Madison. But he lost his job in 2019 to Jake Oldroyd, and was only 1 of 3 in field goal attempts and 3 of 3 in PAT.

However, he stood out as a BYU kickoff specialist, with 69 kickoffs for an average of 58.6 and 18 touchbacks. Southam was an All-American US Army. UU. In his senior year at Wasatch High before serving a mission in Chile for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Another kicker, missionary Ryan Rehkow, will join the program in January, BYU announced last week.

Some new transfer portals add:

Kenroy Higgins, RB, UCLA

Aaron Young, WR, Duke (graduate)

Skyler Southam, K, BYU

Devontay Taylor, OL, FIU (graduate)

– 247Sports Transfer Portal (@ 247SportsPortal) December 26, 2019