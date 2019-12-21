BYU practices in the wind and rain in Hawaii, braces for the raucous crowd in the bowl game at Aloha Stadium

Loading...

HONOLULU – Not counting former BYU offensive line coach Mark Weber, who now occupies the same position at the University of Hawaii, no person affiliated with the 2012 Cougars football team is still present to inform them that winning a bowl game at The house of an opponent field can be done.

Of course, BYU impersonated San Diego State 23-6 at the Poinsettia Bowl 2012 at Qualcomm Stadium, thanks to heroes of defensive ace Kyle Van Noy, and will attempt to achieve a similar feat on Tuesday when he faces the Rainbow Warriors at Aloha Stadium (6 pm MST, ESPN).

"We really don't mind having to play them in their home field. We are very happy to be in Hawaii, playing a good team with which we can compete." – Trajan Pili, defensive tackle of BYU

Hawaii (9-5) has already played eight games here this season, registering a 6-2 record at home. The Cougars (7-5) won here 30-20 two years ago, but the bowl games have a completely different feel at the end of the regular season. The teams have had weeks to prepare for each other, for example, and Hawaii is reputed to light up when the old BYU nemesis arrives in the city.

"They are an exceptional soccer team regardless of where they play, but yes, they are especially good when they play at home," said BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

These are not the Norm Chow Warriors. After assuming the position of former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator in 2016, former UH quarterback Nick Rolovich has the program on the rise. Honolulu media is selling the Christmas Eve game as an opportunity for the Warriors to win a declarative victory over a lifelong rival who hit them 49-23 last year at the first start of BYU QB Zach Wilson.

BYU is a slight favorite, which means that if UH wasn't playing at home, the Cougars would probably be favored by more than just a touchdown. Hawaii fans will outnumber BYU fans, but as far as anyone knows.

Having to play against an opponent in his home field in a bowl game seems like an unfair deal, but the Cougars don't seem to care.

"It doesn't worry me," Sitake said Saturday afternoon after the Cougars practiced at the Kamehameha High School camp. “I think there will be many fans supporting both sides. … We have a lot of respect and admiration for that program and its fans. We are eager for the game and we are honored to be here. ”

So honest that he would like to see the old rivalry rekindled.

"Simply good people on both sides and I wouldn't mind playing them every year," said Sitake, who grew up on the north coast of Oahu.

At least, BYU will look like the home team. As the local team designated in the game, the Cougars will wear their royal blue jersey tops.

"Whether we are the local team or not, we will win this game," said senior Aleva Hifo, the only member of Sitake's first signing class in 2016 who played four consecutive years. “I feel like we are going to have a lot of people supporting us in this game. It is not going to be a dead crowd for us. They will be there for us. "

The Cougars, which have a 13-8 record against UH at Aloha Stadium, are probably the second favorite college football team in the state because, in 2018, 73,927 of the 1,428,557 Hawaiian residents, or 5.17%, were identified as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the faith that BYU owns and operates.

"We really don't mind having to play them in their home field," said BYU defensive tackle Trajan Pili. "We are excited that we are in Hawaii, playing a good team with which we can compete."

The Cougars practiced on Saturday in rainy and windy conditions, and more of the same is expected on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST

Advantage, warriors?

"I don't think it favors anyone," said BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. “It doesn't matter what we are going to come to play. I know those boys will also come to play. They are from here. They are used to it. We have to do it so it doesn't affect us. "

Wilson, whose father Mike grew up in Hawaii but moved to Utah when he was 17 to play football for the Utes, said the rain will not be a problem but that the wind "stinks" for a quarterback.

"We will find a way to make it work," he said.

Sitake said "both teams have to play in the elements," so the weather will not be a factor in any way. The Cougars played perhaps their best game of the season in a rain storm, beating Boise State 28-25 on October 19 in Provo. Boise State left Hawaii 31-10 two weeks ago in Boise, but the game was much closer than the score indicated, Sitake said.

"It doesn't matter where we are playing or who we are playing with," he said. “It's a bowl game and the last chance to play for the elderly. We will echo what Hawaii has said and confirm that it is also a special game for us. It will be fun for both teams. "

Pumas in the air

SoFi Hawaii Bowl

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5)

In Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Tuesday 6 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM