BYU men’s basketball: Baxter sees first action of the year in victory over San Francisco

PROVO – Gavin Baxter did not look that long, nor much of anything contributed to the stat sheet, but he still gave cause for excitement.

Baxter, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since the start of the season, saw his first action of the year during BYU’s 90-76 victory over San Francisco on Saturday. What his production debut was missing made way for what fans can easily imagine when the Timpview product starts rolling back in rotation.

His teammates also see it better than anyone else and were then delighted to see him again on the field.

“It’s really hard to overcome the mental part of it and come out with confidence to give 100%. But he did a great job and he will be a huge piece if we put this puzzle together. “- BYU’s Dalton Nixon, on Gavin Baxter

“It was great,” said BYU senior Yoeli Childs, who knew many details related to the return of his teammate. “You can’t imagine the work he does every day … his determination to make 100% effort every day is incredible, and it will turn out.”

Baxter sustains a shoulder injury similar to that Dalton Nixon has endured during his career, with the Orem product up to date on the recovery challenges.

“It’s really hard to overcome the mental part of it and come out with confidence to give 100%,” Nixon said. “But he did a great job and he will be a huge piece if we put this puzzle together.”

Grid view

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) fight for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) blocks the shot from San Francisco Don’s guard Trevante Anderson (12) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) stole the ball from San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) hits a 3-pointer against San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) and San Francisco Down’s guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) compete for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) defends San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Zac Seljaas (2) competes for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) tries to ride Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Connor Harding (44) and Brigham Young Cougars ahead of Gavin Baxter (25) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Gavin Baxter (25) competes for the ball with San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) tries a 3-pointer over San Francisco Dons ahead of Remu Raitanen (11) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) rides San Francisco Dons ahead Remu Raitanen (11) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) celebrates his 3-pointer in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) and San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) compete for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Alex Barcello (4) grabs a rebound around the San Francisco Dons in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guarded TJ Haws (30) rides on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at San Francisco Don’s guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) in Provo. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) and San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) fighting for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU cheerleader Anna Liljenquist borrows a camera from a photographer in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) high-fives the fans in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) fight for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) rides San Francisco Don’s Jordan Ratinho (25) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars send Dalton Nixon (33) dunks to San Francisco Down’s Jimbo Lull center (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Baxter saw his first action on the 4:16 mark of the first half, with the Cougars at that time 37-23. Perhaps with some rust, he contributed early sales, but shortly afterwards he showed how he can make contributions to his team, high in the air to catch an offensive rebound and then make a mistake.

For the first half, the 6-foot-9 sophomore student logged in for only three minutes, and tried no shot, but served notification, especially with the BYU student section. Chants or “Gavin! Gavin! “He went off as soon as he entered the game, with the promising big man arousing much excitement.

BYU coach Mark Pope talked extensively in postgame interviews about the big picture of his team – a photo that definitely includes Baxter, where Pope has an increasingly important role in mind and progresses with every game played.

“I think Gavin is really going to help us, and will help us in a big way,” Pope said, noting that Baxter has only registered three full practice sessions since he was allowed to practice. “He’s going to help us win games.”

The plan for Baxter is simply to continue with full practice sessions, with Pope mentioning the possibility of lifting all restrictions.

“This week is going to be really big for him – take him up more and maybe make him fully alive,” Pope said.

For Pope, he believes his team has the potential for big things this year, hoping that Baxter and his unique skills contribute significantly to what Pope has in mind.