BYU football: Will Matt Bushman, Khyiris Tonga depart early for the NFL? Would it make sense?

Loading...

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Utah State quarterback Jordan Love have declared, as well as BYU teammate Ty’Son Williams. BYU's Matt Bushman and Khyiris Tonga are considering it.

The appeal of leaving college football early for the NFL is a real pull, a great opportunity.

Bushman and Tonga have reached the weight room in the cold winters, pushing weights and lifting weights. Their springs and summers spent them with their brothers, creating ties that they will have for the rest of their lives. It has never been a business on your part, even though the school and corporations make money with their efforts, but a collective love for the game, fight alongside friends and entertain fans.

The NFL changes a lot of that, if you succeed.

It's a business. Sure, there are links to make, but the routes can be changed by simply moving a pen. Ask Kyle Van Noy.

The NFL means a paycheck, a signature bonus.

University football means that you run the risk of being injured and jeopardizing your future soccer career, all for the glory of getting an education and playing as an amateur.

Then there are the agents.

There is a growing industry in which agents become an interesting voice in decisions to leave early. They can convince an athlete to leave early for countless reasons, some based on data from empirical drafts, some based on conjecture and a pinch of their own personal interests to get a contract and earn money.

Ask Yoeli Childs, whose paperwork problem last spring with the new NCAA rules in the NBA's water tests cost him a third of his senior season at BYU. While Childs accepted the responsibility and paid the price, did his agent do everything he could to take care of his client and inform him correctly and exactly?

Former Utah lineman Isaac Asiata gave some advice to first-year college students who are considering abandoning the protective cocoon of college sports to test the waters like a pro.

In a tweet several weeks ago, Asiata advised in capital letters shouting:

“2020 PERSPECTIVE PROJECT: DON'T LET THE SWEET AGENTS TALK TO YOU. EVERY AGENT LOVES YOU NOW, YOU ARE A VACCINE IN POTENTIAL CASH. SEE IF THAT LOVE WILL STILL BE THERE AFTER YOU CUT FOR THE FIRST TIME OR DAMAGE. DO TEAMS SAY ABOUT YOU? OR THE OTHER TYPE IN YOUR POSITION?

Asiata started for four years for the Utes and won the Morris Trophy as the best lineman for Pac-12 in 2016. He was selected in 2017 and played in just two games with the Miami Dolphins. He was on the Buffalo Bills practice team before retiring on July 30, 2019.

As Asiata played all four years, she is likely to speak as a witness to the process and what she has experienced with friends and teammates. Your warning is likely for your Utes, but it could be for any freshman in college.

Bushman and Tonga are interesting cases. They have potential, but could they end up being free agents not recruited?

Both are older athletes, having served on church missions that took them away from football for two years.

Tonga's mission went to Wichita, Kansas, and it has been a long time since he played and starred in Granger High.

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga celebrates a first down in the final minutes against the Boise State Broncos during NCAA football in Provo on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Bushman spent two years in the Santiago del Sur Mission in Chile from Sabino High in Tucson. He is married to Emily Lewis, daughter of former BYU and NFL tight end Chad Lewis.

Bushman and Tonga have mixed draft revisions, as do most of those that are not first or second round locks. They have pros and cons.

He would not blame Tonga or Bushman if they chose to put their names for the NFL harvester and the subsequent draft. They are talented, have had great moments on the university stage and have paid their price for the services provided.

You want them to receive the best opportunity they can at the next level. History has shown much of that is luck: getting the right team that recognizes the skills and needs that kind of talent.

Look at Fred Warner in San Francisco, Taysom Hill in New Orleans or Van Noy, who has two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

But for every NFL player who made it, there are others who could have been better served for another year growing, strengthening and building a better resume. More time in the incubator could help.

In the Hawaii Bowl, for example, Bushman continued to receive invaluable praise from commentators during the game, pushing his talent. Could you use another season of that to help at the next level?

Maybe.

Either way, the NFL is a different game and is reserved for the best athletes in the world.

Good luck to Johnson, Love and Williams. The jump for Johnson and Love is less a bet. They are expected to get high on the 2020 draft. Their agents do not have to bluff or create a resume to make a sale.

And if Bushman and Tonga, or one or the other, decide to take that leap, may the force be with you.

If not, just get better.