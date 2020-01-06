BYU football: what is the next step for Taysom Hill when free agencies are available?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Taysom Hill’s third season in the NFL came to an abrupt end on Sunday night when the New Orleans Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC playoffs.

In the 26-20 overtime loss, the former BYU quarterback who became a player of all trades for the Saints perhaps had his most impressive game as a pro, representing 125 yards from attack – 50 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards.

His 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter brought New Orleans in the 20 to 17, and he played a three-game winning streak in the second-quarter touchdown, including a 50-yard pass to Deonte Harris, his longest past a pro.

The double-threat quarterback got first tries on each of his four portages, including a 28-yard rushing rush in the fourth quarter where the 6 foot 2 inch 221 pound carried a defender and then spun free for a carry to Minnesota 20-yard line. According to Next Gen Stats, he played 23 offensive snaps and 27 in special teams against the Vikings and recorded several close-toed, slot machine receiver, wide receiver, quarterback and ball carrier for the third consecutive game .

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday December 22, 2019, Nashville, Tennessee Mark Zaleski, Associated Press

So what’s next for Hill? He enters the 2020 offseason as a restricted free agent.

This season, Hill, 29, has seen his salary increase with his next contract. He reportedly grossed $ 645,000 in 2019 during the last year of his recruited free agent contract, not recruited, by Over the Cap.

During the 2019 season, Hill saw his role as catcher increase – he finished the regular season with 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He also completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards and had 27 carries for 156 yards and a score as a third chain quarterback. The special teams even had another blocked punt.

All of this happened when Hill’s role was reduced for five games when starter Drew Brees came out with a right thumb injury. Veteran compatriot Teddy Bridgewater assumed the starting role – leading the Saints to a 5-0 record as a starter – and this forced New Orleans to hold back pressure on Hill, who served as a replacement during that streak .

Still, Hill’s overall numbers haven’t dropped drastically because of this. The double threat only rushed for 40 yards less than its figures from 2018, and he averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Hill’s receiving yards were significantly better than his previous year, and he made the same number of passes (three) as in 2018.

It will be a busy off-season for New Orleans in terms of its quarterback future, with veteran starter Brees and second Bridgewater, both unrestricted free agents, in addition to Hill’s restricted free agency.

Brees, a 13-time Pro Bowler, has been with New Orleans since 2006 – leading the team to his only Super Bowl title in 2009 – and has made $ 22.7 million this year in the last season. a two-year deal, according to Over the Casquette. Bridgewater earned $ 7.25 million from a one-year contract in its second season with the Saints through Over the Cap.

Brees, 40, looked like a player ready for another championship run after the Saints’ defeat on Sunday.

“I would say we have an incredible culture here and an excellent base built,” he said during his post-match press conference. “We know that there is a stable group of guys who have been here for a long time, so you always spend your off-season finding other rooms, complementary rooms. Whether through draft or free agency , you never know how it will go.

He added, “We win a lot of games and the guys play for each other. We love coming to work together here in this locker room. “

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill warms up during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, California, Sunday August 18, 2019.Kelvin Kuo, Associated Press

It was this team atmosphere in New Orleans in which Hill flourished. What he hasn’t had a chance to show during the regular season yet, however, is whether he could be a good professional passer. For his career, Hill completed 6 of 13 assists for 119 yards and one interception, as well as 1 of 2 assists for 50 yards in the playoffs.

With Hill being a restricted free agent, could another team run to him for free will? He developed a solid relationship with New Orleans coach Sean Payton, who was creative in finding ways to get QB fast on the field on both offensive and special teams, and the scenario more likely would seem to remain faithful to the Saints.

Again, other teams may be drawn to what Hill could offer to strengthen their attack. His versatility is undeniable, but if he became a starting quarter somewhere, only his ability to overtake and rush would determine his fate. Goodbye (especially) to the skills he developed as a blocker, road runner and in special teams.

Hill’s three years in New Orleans have shown how flexible he is in learning new things to improve his game. As a saint, he has demonstrated his ability to grow in many ways, whether as a special teammate, as a road runner, etc. Could this ability to learn and adapt to the professional level be translated if he became a starting quarterback?

After the late season loss to Minnesota, Hill said he hadn’t thought about the future, but he credited the Saints organization and its positive atmosphere.

“It’s one of those organizations that has had a great wardrobe for a long time. I don’t think it will change, ”he said.