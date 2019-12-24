BYU football: the questionable game call is expensive in the defeat of Cougars 38-34 in the Hawaii Bowl

Loading...

HONOLULU – How else was it supposed to end one of the most upset and uprooted BYU football seasons in recent history?

With controversy, of course. And a highly questionable game call, a call that could easily become one of the worst in the history of the school.

In a game that featured a bit of everything, like those old games among former WAC rivals in the past, Hawaii made a bigger play than BYU and won a 38-34 victory over the Cougars at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii junior quarterback Cole McDonald threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mardner with one minute and 17 seconds remaining and the Warriors closed the final possession of BYU with an interception of Khoury Bethley, his second game.

That McDonald and Hawaii have had the ball in the last minutes will be lamented by BYU fans from here to eternity.

All for an incomplete pass. Here's the setup: BYU was looking at a third and 2 from its 26-yard line with 2:17 remaining, a 34-31 lead and Hawaii with no waiting times. After seeing how the Warriors settled defensively, BYU took a timeout, the first of the second half.

“I really would have liked it to be a first attempt. That is practically everything. We could have won the game with a first down there. He didn't go our way and we couldn't execute. "- Kalani Sitake, BYU coach

Then, the Cougars made a passing play, having been hitting the ball in Hawaii's throat with runner Tyler Allgeier, the main runner of the game with 77 yards in just eight carries.

Zach Wilson's release to Micah Simon was short, and Simon couldn't find the catch.

With the clock stopped because it was incomplete, BYU had to give up the ball to a UH offensive that was unstoppable in the first half, lost four yards in the third quarter and somehow had not scored in the last quarter, 40 yards field that sailed to the right.

Why go there?

"I really would have liked it to be a first attempt," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said when the Deseret News asked him about the game call. "That's practically everything. We could have won the game with a first down there. It didn't go our way and we couldn't run."

When asked if offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes made the call, or if it was a collaborative decision, Sitake said: "That was an offensive call, yes."

The loss that reduced the BYU season record to 7-6, just like last year, will also be remembered by BYU faithful for a crazy play on the goal line when Zach Wilson tried to run for a touchdown. Wilson jumped to avoid two UH defenders, but lost the ball right on the goal line.

Authorities ruled it out before the ball crossed the plane in Wilson's possession, and then confirmed the ruling after the replay.

Sitake's opinion: "I guess they didn't have enough evidence to say it was a touchdown. I can't say I could see it from where it stood. I assumed they had the right angles and they had the right movie. … You always have a camera in the goal line to see if they crossed it or not. "

In the second half, the Cougars thought that Jake Oldroyd had successfully kicked a field goal, but the referees did not point out anything good since the ball flew almost directly over the left in an upright position.

"We put enough points on the board to win the game," Sitake said. "Our defense has to make more stops."

In fact, after the BYU offensive fought in the red zone against SDSU in that 13-3 loss, the defense was to blame this time.

Hawaii accumulated 495 yards and McDonald was 28 of 46 for 493 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson, the offensive MVP of BYU, was 24 of 40 for 274 yards and also ran for two scores.

But it was the touchdown he did not get, and the incomplete pass to Simon, which will be remembered most.

"We got into a hole in the first half and we couldn't get out," Sitake said.

BYU's defense was without Major Austin Lee, with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Chris Wilcox (knee) did not play either. Malik Moore started at Lee's place, but suffered an arm injury during UH's first touchdown and did not return. Major Beau Tanner replaced Moore.

McDonald’s numbers in the first half were amazing: 18 of 24 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 232.1. Last year at Provo, he had 22 of 38 for 248 yards, in the game.

BYU mostly stayed with his hurry-three, fall-eight defense, and the junior separated him easily. And the UH fleet of receivers, three have more than 1,000 receiving yards this season, had no trouble opening.

Accredit the BYU coaching staff for defensive adjustments at halftime; Hawaii hit the first four times he had the ball in the second half, and did not score in that half until the winner of the game.

"We did again what we were supposed to do in the first half, but we didn't," said defensive tackle Trajan Pili. "Our goal was to play better in the second half, and we did it."

Except in the end, when Hawaii probably shouldn't have had the chance.