BYU football: Successful season or not? For BYU, it depends on the result of Tuesday's Hawaii Bowl against the "Rainbow Warriors" visitors "

HONOLULU: They won games that they probably should have lost, they lost games that they probably should have won, they played well enough to win their popular coach a contract extension and get in position to overcome last year's total victories by reaching a bowl game in what many consider paradise.

Several BYU Cougars already call it a successful football season, but one last obstacle remains, at least in the minds of most of their fans and members of the media that cover the team, so that feeling is credible. As light favorites and the local team designated in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday at Aloha Stadium against a team that calls this place home, the Cougars (7-5) have to beat the Rainbow Warriors 9-5 to feel really good with The 2019 campaign.

Or so the feeling says.

The start is at 6 p.m. MST – 3 p.m. here on the Islands, and the game will be televised nationwide for a Christmas Eve audience without other options to watch live sporting events. One of the oddities that viewers may notice is that the Cougars will wear their royal blue home shirts, the Warriors, one of their traditional road uniforms.

In addition, BYU will take care of home changing rooms, while UH will see what visitors' changing rooms are like because the Mountain West representative is always the designated visiting team in this bowl.

"We are the only game at stake," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said last week. "Everyone will be watching"

That may be an exaggeration, but what is evident is that there is much at stake for the Cougars, especially after they spent a lot of goodwill that they accumulated in those victories over Boise State, Utah State and Liberty with a deflating loss the last time they played, 13-3 to the state of San Diego on November 30.

"I feel that I only compare last year's record (7-6) with that of this year, we have to win this game and that will be an improvement over last year, and that will make it a successful season for us," he said. Senior receiver Micah Simon at a press conference on Monday morning a few steps from the famous Waikiki Beach.

Senior defensive defender Dayan Ghanwoloku said "just going to a bowl game is a successful season," but added that the Cougars will not be satisfied with that achievement, their third bowl trip in the four seasons of Sitake.

"To point it out, a victory is a big part," Ghanwoloku said. “We came here to win. It is not just a vacation or wasting time. It's a real game. "

And a real challenge, probably much harder than last year's 49-18 loss in western Michigan, which had only a few fans in the stands at Boise. Hawaii players and fans have been salivating for another opportunity against the hated Cougars since they learned that BYU was spending part of the vacation in their territory.

"Before we even accepted the invitation, and the news came out that BYU had accepted the invitation, I had a family that was already talking about BYU vs. Hawaii, BYU vs. Hawaii," said Warriors runner Dayton Furuta of the nearby Mililani. "The crowd is behind us."

Two years ago, when BYU finished its miserable 4-9 season with a 30-20 victory at Aloha to deny the Warriors a bowl bet, the crowd split evenly, perhaps slightly in favor of BYU. Furuta said "there has been a boost" to make sure there is a real advantage for the local public on Tuesday.

"I don't know exactly where (hate) for BYU comes from," he said. "I guess they are just two big fan bases on a small island."

The Warriors will not be motivated to finish their five-game losing skid against BYU; They also want to get 10 wins in their 15th game of the season, ninth at home.

"I don't think you can do what these (players have done) and not call it a successful season," said UH coach Nick Rolovich, the Warriors quarterback the last time they beat BYU, 72-45 in 2001 "They have reached a goal. They have the opportunity to play on Christmas Eve. I think it is an extremely successful season for both programs and these children really deserve it."

Sitake eluded a question about what is at stake for BYU regarding calling it a successful season or not, but Simon and Ghanwoloku said the coach has been emphasizing the importance of winning bowl games, perhaps a product of his guardianship. under Utah coach Kyle Whittingham: since replacing Bronco Mendenhall in 2016.

"I feel the same thing Dayan does in that going to a bowl game is a great achievement," said Simon. "But as Kalani has been saying since we got here, and even before we got here during our preparation, it's about winning the game, and that's what we are … here to do."

Simon told a story at the press conference about how his shared travel driver in Hawaii a few days ago updated him on the rivalry, which burned until 2002, and then did not renew until 2011. The teams will not face again until Hawaii visits in 2024 and BYU returns to Aloha in 2025, unless invited to the same dish.

"We know that Hawaii is going to be excited and will play its game and transmit it to us," Ghanwoloku said. “You could feel the intensity in the little luau (Saturday night). Everyone has fun, but our minds are still focused on the game. The fact that we are in Hawaii does not mean that we are not focused on the game. "

And everything that is at stake for the "local" team, thousands of kilometers away from home.

The streak of five consecutive BYU wins over Hawaii

* September 6, 2002, in Provo – BYU 35, Hawaii 32

• December 3, 2011, in Hawaii – BYU 41, Hawaii 20

• Spet. 28, 2012, in Provo – BYU 47, Hawaii 0

• November 25, 2017, in Hawaii – BYU 30, Hawaii 20

• October 13, 2018, in Provo – BYU 49, Hawaii 23