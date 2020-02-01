BYU football: Signing class has been faint so far, but Cougars hope to change that before Wednesday’s Signing Day

PROVO – Do not tell BYU football coach Kalani Sitake that recruitment for the 2020 signing class ended in December when he signed 13 players on national letters of intent and received commitments from at least a dozen other prospects.

BYU coaches, including Sitake, were as busy as ever this week to solidify their latest signatories before Wednesday when the traditional country-wide signing period begins.

Their last remaining recruitment targets are Chandler (Arizona) linebacker Tate Romney, Olympus (Salt Lake City) athlete Scotty Edwards, American Fork linebacker / defensive end Bodie Schoonover and Alex Lines, a tight end and linebacker from Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona. Romney, Edwards and Schoonover have said they plan to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling in their chosen schools, while Lines by 247sports.com are uncertain about its mission plans.

Sitake personally brought home visits to the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Edwards on Wednesday and to the 6-2, 200-pound Romney on Thursday, the Deseret News has learned. The Cougars recruit dog fights with Pac-12 schools for their services, fights BYU must win to prevent them from entering the national team in the 80s for the second consecutive year. Last year it was No. 81.

Romney was recently named Arizona Varsity as the Linebacker of the year in Arizona and is rated as the No. 69 off linebacker in the country and the No. 25 in the Grand Canyon State. He is the brother of BYU quarterback Baylor Romney and receiver Gunner Romney.

Tate Romney told Deseret News on Wednesday that he has limited his choices to BYU, Oregon, Utah and Arizona State and that he “will make a decision here soon” and announces it a day or two before the day of signing.

As calm as his brothers when it comes to publishing his thoughts and intentions, Tate Romney said he won’t do a “hat ceremony” and may not even announce his choice on social media, as most prospects do today.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity,” said Tate Romney. “It has been quite stressful to make the decision and everything, but I am almost ready.”

He said that Utah and Oregon are attractive because he likes their coaching staff and the fact that they play “great defense.” Arizona State is his hometown, although he does not consider himself a big fan.

As far as BYU is concerned, Tate Romney said that his brothers are already “a big factor” there, but will not be the determining factor. By the way, Gunner is a rising junior and will not be there in 2022, except for an unexpected redshirt, while Baylor is a rising redshirt sophomore.

“It would be cool to play with Baylor there, as Gunner and Baylor were allowed to do this last year,” Tate Romney said.

Edwards, a three-star athlete who played multiple positions on both sides of the ball for the Titans, said he would choose BYU or Stanford and sign on Wednesday before turning in his papers for a mission interview. He visited Stanford last weekend and BYU this weekend with his parents.

“I’m probably going to make a decision on Tuesday,” Edwards said. “I will probably post it on social media if I decide; Me and some friends are going to draw at school on Wednesday for lunch. “

Edwards, who has an average of 3.9 points and scored 27 on the ACT entrance exam, said BYU safeties coach accompanied Preston Hadley Sitake during the home visit last Wednesday.

“I’ve always been a BYU fan since I was a kid,” Edwards said. “My uncle (cornerback Mike Sumko) played there. The BYU fan base is great. The training is incredible, and there is a strong football tradition down there. “

Stanford offers world-class natural education, recognized Edwards, and also has experience in handling missions. Edwards also has offers from Utah State, Air Force and Army.

“Frankly, it will come down to how I feel inside,” he said. “I go for my feeling, and what is best for me in the long term, and what kind of experience do I want in college.”

American Fork’s Schoonover, which committed to BYU two years ago, but withdrew that obligation in early December and visited other schools, reportedly decided between BYU and UCLA, according to Jeff Hansen of 247sports.com.

In December, BYU announced 13 signing sessions, including quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, recipient Kody Epps, who are walking back Bruce Garrett and linebacker Josh Wilson, brother of the current starting QB Zach Wilson.

The other early signatories were receiver Terence Fall, linebacker / receding Nukuluve Helu, receiver Christopher Jackson, defensive end Josh Larsen, linebacker Alex Muti, offensive lineman Isaiah Tupou, cornerback Micah Harper, defensive back Jacques Wilson and defensive lineman Tuipulotu Lai.

The Cougars also announced nine “January-half-year additions” last month – mostly returning missionaries. About 13 players have announced through social media that they have also committed to BYU, but will go on a mission before they register.

