BYU Football: Remembering the late cornerback Brian Gray, an accomplished teammate, star

In football parlance, Brian Gray is what Scouts call a very strong athlete.

He had speed, size, great closing capacity as a defensive back and was very strong. When it hit a ball carrier, catcher or tight end, they could feel it filling their teeth. The BYU cornerback was a lot of what you really need most in a Cougars defense.

He had a unique way of answering questions from journalists. It would stop a little, look you in the eye as if you had just landed from Mars, and give an answer that was half precise and half playing with you. BYU members on Thursday, including Hans Olsen, began responding to news of the death of BYU star Brian Hawthorne, California, on his 44th birthday on Thursday.

And it’s really sad. It is easily one of the best places to play BYU football.

At the end of his life, Brian Douglas Gray went through difficult times after a short career in the NFL that ended 18 years ago.

In a GoFundMe article to help with funeral services, his sister Brandy wrote:

“He was a great brother and friend. (T) he family is asking for donations to help support efforts to organize a homecoming celebration. A true warrior, Brian was addicted to his suffering from injuries, concussion and epilepsy during his NFL career. Brian never asked for anything, so it’s difficult for the family. He was independent and independent and never burdened his family with his difficulties. Brian struggled to find his joy without football, but his legacy will be remembered forever. “

Former BYU cornerbacks Brian Gray, left, and Hashi Robertson pose for a photo during their play days at Provo School. Paul Barker, Deseret News

Current BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford looked up at Gray, who helped pave the way for BYU for Gilford. “Brian and Tim McTyer and Omarr Morgan and I all grew up within six kilometers of each other and Brian made it easy for me to come to Provo where he was my roommate. He comes from a big family, two parents and a sister who are great people. We will miss him.”

Gilford remembers Gray’s work ethic, how he was motivated by hard work. “In the summer we would go to El Camino College and work with him and he would leave me lying on the grass sheltered from the wind thinking that I was going to die after climbing the stadium.”

Gilford remembers Gray’s pranks and his legendary sense of humor. One time, he put a numbing rub from the training room on the mouths of several of his teammates. “After about three minutes of practice, they spit them out and wondered what was going on while he laughed,” said Gilford.

“Brian was the best of us,” said former teammate Hans Olsen. “A new perspective, a creative sense of humor, a desire to be good at the game. When he got up in the locker room, we all settled in for an incredible laugh or a boost of motivation. His identity theft would push us to the point of laughing nauseously. “

Gray, a transfer from El Camino College, played in the last Edwards teams in the late 1990s. After school he was under contract with the NFL Bengals, Seahawks and Lions until 2002 .

“He was as talented as a guy we had in the program when I was there,” said former coach Barry Lamb, who recruited him to El Camino. “We brought him in the fall and he started right away, attended all the conferences for two years. He was very gregarious and a fun loving guy. He loved football, loved to train and loved to play and play and he had moments when he was extremely thoughtful. In addition, he was to begin as an NFL rookie. “

BYU signed Gray and Gilford as DB of Hawthorne’s Westchester High in the late 1990s. Gilford was a four-year-old.

I’ll never forget the look on Gray’s face the day I asked him if he knew where Brian Wilson’s (Beach Boys) old house was located in Hawthorne. “Who?” He asked.

Gray could pose as LaVell, with position, pose and gait. He could imitate rude speeches by defensive line coach Tom Ramage, the pontificate of friendly recruiting coordinator Chris Pella and mock Waco, Texas, accentuating the screams of defensive back coach Brian Mitchell.

“It was a comedy and a spot-on,” said Olsen. “He brightened up a room with his attitude and his love for sport. He also put us all on the edge with his pranks. “

The other defenders would hear Gray say in the group, “I have you guys.” And they believed it.

During Gray’s 1998 junior season, he made 33 tackles, made two interceptions, 12 assists, a sack, three tackles for the loss and a rushed QB. He had a pick of six in each of his two years as a Cougar, a 39-yard against San Diego and a 28-yard return against Virginia.

“Brian was everything you could want from a teammate,” said former teammate linebacker Derik Stevenson. “We all loved him because we knew we could count on him. On and off the field. He has always supported you. He was a true leader. He made us laugh and let go in the locker room and the match time is intense and focused. “

Rest in peace, Mr. Gray.

Memories will never die.