BYU football recruitment: Star Arizona linebacker Tate Romney undertakes to play for Cougars

PROVO – BYU football coaches have received good news on the eve of a new national autograph day.

Tate Romney, the Linebacker of the year in Arizona and the brother of the current Cougars Gunner and Baylor Romney, told the Deseret News on Tuesday morning that he will sign with BYU on Wednesday.

“It was a difficult decision with the options I had, but I think BYU is generally the right place for me,” Tate Romney said via text message. “I’m looking forward to playing for the Y.”

Romney has said he plans to complete a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU. The 6-foot-2, £ 210 senior has been rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports.com and also considered Oregon, Arizona State and Utah. He also had offers from Cal, Colorado, the state of Washington, the state of Utah and others.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes visited home last Thursday to meet Romney and his parents, Jeni and Kade.

Romney said last week that he is unlikely to hold a ceremony in which he chooses an exciting ball cap or something. He said he might not even announce it on social media, as is the custom nowadays for recruits. That’s just not his style.

He said last week that if he opted for BYU, his brothers playing for the school would currently be a “big factor” in his reasoning.

“I would really like to play with my brothers,” he said. “But because I am going on a mission, I am not sure if I could really play with them. It would be a great opportunity to play BYU together like they did. “

Archer Romney will be junior this fall, while Baylor Romney will be a sophomore student.

BYU signed 13 players during the early signing period last December and still pursues commitments from several other high-profile recruits, including American Fork defensive end Bodie Schoonover, Olympus athlete Scotty Edwards and Miles Davis, a Las Vegas receiver who was the largest part of his high school career and has flown under the recruitment radar of most schools.