BYU football: recruiting Hawaii gets a little more involved for Cougars coaches

Hawaii used to be a hidden recruiting gem, a deviation aside for some college coaches. Now it has become a superhighway with caps and colored poles of the Pac-12 Conference, Big Ten, Southeast Conference, Big 12 and even that of the East Atlantic coast.

BYU and Utah were among the first to make that long flight and mining players outside of Hawaii decades ago and both continue to push, push and sign players with the rest of them.

Kalani Sitake, however, has a different strategy. He still goes to the popular island of Oahu, where everyone chases the star players in the high schools of St. Louis, Punahou and Kahuku, but goes a little deeper into the mountain, to the islands beyond Waikiki, the departures from the H1 motorway, traffic jams in Honolulu and the picturesque north coast near the enclave of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Laie.

In the December signing period, BYU signed with defensive end Tuipulotu Lai of Lahaina High School in Maui and Alex Muti of Kealakekua on the great island of Hawaii, where he attended Konawaena High School. He is believed to be the first in that school to sign a Division I scholarship.

Hawaii's top four players attended St. Louis High in Honolulu and signed in Notre Dame (Jordan Botelho), Wisconsin (Nick Herbig), Michigan (Roman Wilson) and UCLA (Matt Sykes). Utah signed Solatoa Moea’i, an offensive lineman from Punahou and the deep Kamo’i Latu from St. Louis. The pumas signed two from Oahu, linebacker Ace Kaufusi in Kahuku and receiver Koa Eldredge from Punahou.

But Muti and Lai?

BYU went deeper, flew some puddle bridges and drove and flew more miles.

Cougar's assistant coach, Ed Lamb, said it's great to say that you recruit Hawaii and that it sounds like a vacation, but it isn't. It is a lot of hotels and trips and time away from family. The way Sitake wants to do it is a bit more complicated.

“There are two different calendars in recruitment. One is where you go and prospect, stopping at all schools to identify players, and another where you go and follow up, a more specific approach, "said Lamb.

“The way Kalani wanted to cover it is that there is probably enough on Oahu for one or two trainers, but it takes more time and effort to go to the other islands. I wouldn't say Oahu has been over-recruited, but he's well recruited by all the schools in the West. The outer islands? Not that much.

“Those schools, those boys, those coaches are really excited when we introduce ourselves. It looks great for BYU, it looks great for Kalani. That's where they raised him and it's a big problem. "

Lamb said Muti and Lai are talented defensive players. “They have bright futures ahead. At this time they have a lot of speed and height. We are excited about what we can do with them in a more competitive environment. "

Muti and Lai possess what Lamb likes, measurable that can be exploited and developed at the next level.

“We identified Muti early. He has very wide shoulders and a large body and is very hardworking in the classroom. They told us he was the toughest worker in the field, and when we saw him play he was very reckless with his body and had an engine.

“In Maui, Lai was another great fit for us, more of the inner line type but with good height for that position and he was already a very robust and thick player. It was the defensive MVP of Hawaii for the entire state. I was in a school that not many trainers arrive, so I was flying a little below the radar and that suited us very well. "

Muti's grandmother lives near the BYU campus and that familiarity proved to be key. Also, on these trips outside of Oahu, it helps that Jack Damuni, a staff member, a community and native Fiji liaison, has trained at Baldwin High and Maui High and attended Kahuku High and Chaminade University on the island of Hawaii.

"Yes, wherever I go with my BYU team, people come and ask if I know Jack Damuni.

"‘ Yes, "I answer. "I know Jack Damuni."