PROVO – Even with probably future professional soccer player Khyiris Tonga who was manned in the middle, the line of defense of BYU was not dominant in 2019, as many had expected. A case could be made that it stepped back, especially at the start of the season when people like Utah, Washington, and even Toledo and South Florida walked the Cougars.

BYU gave up 37 more rushing yards per game in 2019 than in 2018, and half a meter more per carry. There are other ways to measure the ability of a defensive line, but that stat and the fact that it only took 17 pockets in 13 games, 117th in the country in that category, is a shameful indictment of the Ilaisa Tuiaki unit’s defense coordinator works with most.

How are things going in 2020?

Tonga’s somewhat surprising New Year’s Eve announcement that he is returning for his senior season, rather than declaring for the April NFL draft, can only help, but the 6-foot-4, 320-pound bull needs to get in better shape to impress scouts and strengthen the defense in the middle. He was not on the pitch for about 30% of BYU’s defensive actions last season, often citing fatigue.

“I’m just trying to get myself into better situations, both on the field and off the field,” Tonga said when Matt and Bush Bushman met with reporters on January 17 to explain why they were coming back. “I’m just trying to do more or whatever I can do as an individual. I just want to improve myself in every way possible. “

As for his conditioning, Tonga said that improvement is already “happening,” as well as dietary restrictions.

“Absolutely no McDonald’s,” he said. “I’ll just be more in the weight room, just do extra work. More cardio too, while I’m just trying to improve where I need to improve.”

It is clear that much of the success of the defense line in 2020 depends on how Tonga and his cohorts are used and in what positions. The Cougars still call themselves a 4-3 defense on their depth charts, but more often than not in 2019 they were in a 3-4 front, and there were times, especially early, when Tonga stood in line instead of being defensive trusted and more effective nose gear.

He laughed when it was suggested that he and Bushman will be the “faces” of the program in 2020.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I will leave that to the attacking players. I’m just ready to step where I need to be, do my best to contribute where I can. “

BYU finished 78th in hasty defense after having spent the first half of the season in the 100s. That is 4.23 yards per rush and 167.5 rush yards per game.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Cougars lost to Hawaii 38-34 despite giving up only 2 rushing yards. They looted UH quarterback Cole McDonald, a junior who had signed up for the NFL tour, but had abandoned 493 passing yards at Aloha Stadium.

So there is work to be done, Tonga acknowledges.

“I’m just super grateful to be back with my brothers in the line of defense,” he said. “I am pleased to have another year with them, and also with the team. They have been supportive since the day I arrived. “

With a jumping ball from March 2, the Cougars should not only welcome Tonga, but most of their contributors along the line of defense. The only defensive linemen who have exhausted their suitability are Trajan Pili and JJ Nwigwe, defending star of the Hawaii Bowl.

Emerging seniors Bracken El-Bakri (who missed the bowl game with a leg injury) and Uriah Leiataua are the projected starters in the final positions, while junior Lorenzo Fauatea also returns as a nice addition to Tonga.

Others who want to play include Zac Dawe, Alden Tofa, Atunaisa Mahe, Austin Chambers, Seleti Fevaleaki, Gabe Summers, Devin Kaufusi and Earl Tuioti-Mariner.

“I see a lot of experienced guys, and a lot of potential,” Tonga said. “We have to be pretty good.”

BYU fans are waiting for head coach Kalani Sitake to develop the type of passrushers he had as a defensive coordinator for Utah. Is the schedule or less talented staff?

“It’s a combination of things,” Tonga said. “We will get better.”

BYU’s expected starting line of defense in 2020

Defensive end – Bracken El-Bakri, 6-3, 290, Sr.

Nasal equipment Khyiris Tonga, 6-4, 320, Sr.

Intercept – Lorenzo Fauatea, 6-4, 300, Jr.

Outside – Uriah Leiataua, 6-4, 262, Sr.

Other expected contributors: Zac Dawe, Alden Tofa, Atunaisa Mahe, Austin Chambers, Seleti Fevaleaki, Gabe Summers, Devin Kaufusi, Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Major losses: Trajan Pili, JJ Nwigwe