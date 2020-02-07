BYU football: Cougars again draw a low-ranking, matte recruitment course. When will it end?

PROVO – A year ago, right now, BYU’s soccer recruitment class was ranked 81st in the nation by the website 247sports.com, the worst ranking since recruitment services and websites started the “star system” of ranking prospects in each signing class and comparing a school to another school.

There was a lot of weeping, wailing, and grinding teeth in Provo – it wasn’t supposed to be fourth-year coach Kalani Sitake, a brilliant recruiter, fans asked – until the Cougars went outside and tapped on the transfer portal for the graduated transfer from South Carolina who fell back Ty ‘Son Williams, mainly lured to BYU by running back to coach AJ Steward.

“For the most part, I think (the BYU signatories who don’t perform church missions) are more ready to play this fall if it is used than ever before.” – BYU coach Kalani Sitake

Williams turned out to be a fantastic find. The Cougars would probably not have defeated Tennessee and USC without him and would probably have played a few games better than 7-6 if he had not sustained a seasonal knee injury against Washington in the fourth game.

The memory of Williams’ contribution as a difference maker, unforeseen in February last year, is one reason why BYU fans should not be too upset that it appears on paper that Sitake has just brought in another bland signing class, the fourth consecutive BYU signing class those ranked 66th or worse by 247sports.com.

One player can really make the difference. So there is hope. But the fear is likely to continue, after careful consideration of this year’s class, Wednesday is completed.

The signing class of BYU was in 77th place from Thursday afternoon (technically speaking, the signing period is not over and the team rankings may change slightly), which was an improvement from December when the Cougars came from the early signing period, ranked in the 80s .

Bodie Schoonover is putting on a BYU hat after announcing that he will play football at BYU during the signage day at American Fork High School in American Fork on Wednesday 5 February 2020.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU got a bump past West Kentucky and Southern Miss as coaches ended well and several three-star prospects such as American Fork defensive ended Bodie Schoonover, Arizona linebacker Tate Romney and offensive tackle Jake Griffin and Las Vegas speed star Miles Davis landed. Theoretically, those are saved from BYU’s worst ever in the national team rankings.

“For the most part, I think (the BYU signatories not going to church missions) are more ready to play this fall if it is used than ever before,” Sitake said during his signing day news conference Wednesday. “We will have to rely on them because of the kind of schedule that we play and some things that we have that test our depth.”

In particular, the Cougars will probably have to rely on a certain graduate transfer from rival Utah, from all places.

Former Utes falling back on Devonta’e Henry-Cole does nothing for BYU’s national ranking – just as Williams did not sign last year – but it makes it a little easier to swallow for people who believe in that ranking and wonder how the Cougars will compete this fall against people like Utah, Michigan State, Missouri, Minnesota and Arizona State with such a perceived lack of comparable talent.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said the 5-foot-9, 197-pound DHC “meets a need” for the Cougars, an idea Sitake seconded.

“We need difference makers, so that’s what we’re going to look for in all three phases,” Sitake said when asked if BYU has “room” for more additions from the transfer portal. In other words, they have better space.

BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes about the offensive additions, Kalani Sitake about whether there is room for more signatories on the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/iiqWc7kTrI

– Jay Drew (@drewjay) February 5, 2020

Wednesday’s responses to the press were filled with that kind of optimism, as is almost always the case. But not mentioned were those who escaped – recruits who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had some interest in BYU, but signed elsewhere.

On that list is Andrew Gentry, a four-star attacking lineman from Colorado who signed for the Virginia program of the former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall; Olympus athlete Scotty Edwards (Stanford), Lone Peak safety Nate Ritchie (Utah) and offensive lineman Hawaii Solatoa Moea’i (Utah).

“If Gentry had committed to BYU, it would have catapulted 15 places higher in the (team) rankings,” wrote Jeff Hansen of Cougar Sports Insider. “Gentry was a painful miss.”

Again, one player makes a difference – sometimes in the field and usually in the heads of win-hungry Cougar fans.

Of course, BYU landed some of the best LDS players in the country, including Romney, Schoonover, Griffin and the American Fork receiver Devin Downing (all four are mission lovers) and quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava. But the trend to lose the best of the best continues to exist for a school with perhaps the most superficial recruitment pool in all of college football.

“You asked me my advice (to improve the football program) to Kalani,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe last week during a round table discussion with reporters. “It is that we must be able to have the best members of our church — the very best — and to have children from the state of Utah who are not members of our faith, who understand the Utah state and culture and who are good because they know the traditions of BYU. We must do better in the state and with our church members. “

More sobering news: BYU’s signature class scores worse than 12 other non-Power Five programs, including Tulane, North Texas, East Carolina, Toledo, Florida International and UNLV. Cincinnati (40th) won the best signing class among a group of five schools; Rival Boise state is 65th, Utah is in the top 30 and probably won’t even miss DHC, a BYU player suddenly counts heavily.

Adding the fear of most BYU followers is that recruiting has clearly gone under Sitake if the galaxy is to be believed.

Dave Bartoo from CFBMatrix.com says that BYU’s average recruitment rating has fallen more in the last four years (2017-20) compared to the previous four years (2013-2016) than any other school in the country.

BYU recruits class team ranking under Kalani Sitake

2016 – National rank: 49; Average recruitment score: 83.07

2017 – National rank: 66; Average recruitment score: 81.92

2018 – National rank: 78; Average recruitment score: 81.35

2019 – National rank: 81; Average recruitment score: 82.25

2020 – National rank: 77; Average recruitment score: 82.21

Top 15 Group of five / BYU recruitment classes in 2020

1. Cincinnati (national number 40)

2. Boise state (65)

3. Tulane (66)

4. North Texas (67)

5. ECU (68)

6. Toledo (69)

7. UCF (70)

8. Atlantic Ocean from Florida (72)

9. Florida International (73)

10. Louisiana Tech (74)

11. Memphis (75)

12. UNLV (76)

13. BYU (77)

14. Houston (78)

15. Louisiana (79)

Source: 247 sports.com