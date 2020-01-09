BYU Cougars' Yoeli Childs sidelined for Saint Mary's Gaels game due to injured finger

Loading...

MORAGA, Calif .– BYU star forward Yoeli Childs will be sidelined for the West Coast Conference big showdown Thursday night at Saint Mary’s due to an open dislocation of his right index finger.

Childs was injured in the shooting hand during training on Tuesday. He could be out for a week or more, depending on how it heals, said team spokesman Kyle Chilton. Although he is not playing, Childs made the trip to Moraga with his teammates.

After training Tuesday, coach Mark Pope told reporters that Childs would be “fine,” but he was unaware at the time of the severity of the injury, according to Chilton.

Childs missed the first nine games of the season due to an NCAA suspension. Since returning, he has averaged 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds and has joined the top 10 high scores in school history.

In Childs’ first Utah return game, he scored 29 points and knocked down seven rebounds. However, he suffered leg cramps in the second half, forcing him to miss the last few minutes of regulation and overtime in a 102-95 loss.

With Childs unavailable Thursday, forward Kolby Lee returned to the starting line-up. The pope chose to follow the same starting lineup that the Cougars had for the first nine games without Childs.