BYU Cougars last decade football team from the 2010s

OFFENSE

Strategist

TAYSOM HILL – The career leader in QB rushing yards (2185) also posted 23 starting QB wins in 33 games.

Running backs

JAMAAL WILLIAMS – Career leader in rushing yards (3,901) set a single game record with 286 against Toledo in 2016

SQUALLY CANADA – Washington State transfer ahead of J.J. DiLuigi for this honor with 1,438 yards, 13 touchdowns

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Cody Hoffman (2) slides within reach of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cornerback D.J. Blanc (28) during a game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday October 12, 2013.Matt Gade, Deseret News

Wide receivers

CODY HOFFMAN – Four-year-old starter has become BYU’s all-time leader in receiving yards, TDs and versatile yards

MITCH MATHEWS – Athlete Lanky completed a great four-year career with 152 catches for 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Offensive linemen

TEJAN KOROMA – Freshman All-American in 2014 started all four years (51 games) and received the Iron Man Award

MATT REYNOLDS – The Last of a Long Line of Reynolds Brothers at BYU started every game in his four-year career, ending in 2011

BRADEN HANSEN – Started in 49 games of his career, helped Cougars rush over 200 yards 14 times

RYKER MATHEWS – Tackle devastating hip and knee injuries to start in 33 games and win various national honors

JAMES EMPEY – Appointed Freshman All-American by FWAA in 2018 and has started in 26 games of his career to date

Tight end

MATT BUSHMAN – School host for the past three seasons has brought the job down to BYU

BYU’s Ezekiel Ansah tackles as BYU and Notre Dame play on Saturday October 20, 2012 at South Bend. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

DEFENSE

Defensive ends

BRONSON KAUFUSI – An exceptional four-year career ranked third in loss tackles with 44 and fifth in bags with 26.5

EZEKIEL ANSAH – Rags-to-Rich’s story didn’t become a full-time starter before the senior season, but was the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NFL draft

Defensive tackles

KHYIRIS TONGA – Has made 45 of his career 94 tackles in 2019 and recently announced that he will return for his senior season

EATHYN MANUMALEUNA – Helped BYU in total defense # 13 in 2011, made 51 starts and blocked a potential winning basket.

Linebacker Brigham Young Cougars Fred Warner (4) celebrates after tackling a game against the UMass Minutemen at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Saturday November 19, 2016.Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

linebackers

KYLE VAN NOY – Perhaps the greatest defender in school history made 226 tackles, including 26 sacks, and also had seven choices

FRED WARNER – Matched Van Noy’s total with seven career interceptions, also made 264 tackles, # 24 in BYU history

ZION TAKITAKI – Overcame various out-of-scope issues to lead Cougars in tackles in final year and was written by Cleveland Browns

UANI UNGA – Became tackle after transfer from Oregon State, finished with 156 eliminations in two seasons

Defensive back Brigham Young Cougars Kai Nacua (12) makes an interception at the one-meter line of Boise State while BYU and Boise State play on Saturday September 12, 2015, at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

cornerbacks

MICHAEL DAVIS – Started in 30 games, played in 48 and became a starter in the NFL after losing his starting job in the past year at BYU

DAYAN GHANWOLOKU – Played a variety of positions and became a trusted ballhawk with seven interceptions, seven fumble recoveries

safeties

KAI NACUA – Had 14 career interceptions, the most at BYU since Derwin Gray, and also recorded 164 career tackles

DANIEL SORENSEN – Current Kansas City Chiefs member had 23 PBUs, eight steals in a brilliant four-year career at BYU

Brigham Young Cougars punter Riley Stephenson (99) punts during the first half of the action as BYU plays Idaho in the Cougars’ last home football game on Saturday November 10, 2012, in Provo, Utah. Tom Smart, Deseret News

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

TREVOR SAMSON – Became BYU’s career leader in goals scored 83.9 after transfer from Fresno City College

Punter

RILEY STEPHENSON – Average 47.3 yards per punt in senior year (2012) and won the honors of the second PA team for all of America

Return specialist

ALEVA HIFO – Difficult call between Hifo and JD Falslev; Hifo’s 15.8 average on punt returns gave him an advantage