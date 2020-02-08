BYU builds a big lead against USF and sees Dons rally again – but this time the Cougars stand for 90-76 victory

PROVO – Something not so funny happened to BYU because it was on its way to avenge the San Francisco curse at the Marriott Center Saturday night.

The Cougars built up a 25-point lead at the start of the second half, only to see how the Dons reduced that deficit to seven with 2:30 left.

“Honestly, it feels really good, but I have a little bit in my stomach about the comeback they’ve made.” – BYUs Yoeli Childs

It was completely deja vu again.

But BYU, behind the 32-point Yoeli Childs season high, held on to a 90-76 win over the USF.

“Honestly, it feels really good, but I have a little bit in my stomach about the comeback that they made,” said Childs, “because they did it twice in a row and won. We have grown a lot from those past two , but I feel that we want more. We are clearly happy with the victory, but we are certainly not satisfied. “

No doubt it made fans a little nervous in the second half when USF narrowed the deficit to 82-75 late in the game.

And you couldn’t blame them.

The Cougars had wasted 14-point second half lead against the Dons in the previous two matchups, including two weeks ago, when BYU fell 83-82 in San Francisco.

What was the difference this time when the Cougars watched the lead evaporate again?

“Only the will to say:” This no longer happens. “The whole game we were talking about how these guys can come back, that’s what they do,” Childs said. “We have to keep pushing. We had a short time span of 4-6 minutes. We have to grow out of it and get better.”

The Dons fought back in the second half, relying on Jimbo Lull, who finished with 22 points, and Khalil Shabazz, who scored 32 against BYU on January 25 and scored 16 on Saturday.

“We didn’t monitor the 3-point line as well as in the first half,” Dalton Nixon said. “They have a lot of shooters and they were able to go to the basket whenever they wanted. The only thing that is needed is to have a few guys out of position for those defensive failures. “

Coach Mark Pope called Saturday’s performance “a huge win for us”, added, “I thought we were playing high-level basketball for 25 minutes at both ends of the floor. I am greedy now. I want us to be 40 minutes I think this team can do it. We can compete against really good teams. “

BYU drilled 12 3-pointers and marked the 14th time this season that the Cougars made double-digit 3s – a new program record.

And BYU has now shot 50% or better in nine consecutive games, connecting the longest series of one season in school history. The record was originally set at the end of the 1988-89 season.

Jake Toolson and TJ Haws each scored 13 points and had seven assists against USF.

The Cougars improved to 19-7 in general and 8-3 in the West Coast Conference. The Dons dropped to 16-10, 5-6. BYU stopped a three-game losing streak by USF, dating back to last season.

To start the game, San Francisco hit 5 of the first 6 field goals and grabbed an early 10-8 lead.

Haws again gave BYU the lead after a 3-pointer and started a 19-2 run that gave the Cougars a 27-12 lead with 10:20 left in the first half.

With less than eight minutes remaining in half, USF was 8 of 8 on 2-point shots and 0 of 8 on 3-point territory.

BYU ended the half on a 7-0 point to take a 44-25 lead in the locker room at break.

Childs scored 14 points and Haws added 13 in the first half and the Cougars scored 19 points on San Francisco sales.

BYU visits Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

TIP INS: BYU sophomore ahead Gavin Baxter checked in with 4:16 left in the first half. The student section sang its name. Baxter played only 2:34 and registered a rebound … The number of attendees was 14,757 … Cougars won their fourth consecutive game.