BYU Basketball: Yoeli Childs Returned To Court In Cougar Victory

STOCKTON, California – For two weeks while he was treating a dislocation consisting of the index finger of his right hand (shot), BYU forward Yoeli Childs languished on the bench, desperately wanting to play with and help his teammates.

After missing four games, Childs, wearing a bandage on his finger, returned to the field Thursday night at the Spanos Center and overcame a difficult start to collect 26 points and grab nine rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

“I struggled early. It was weird to come back to it, but the guys were so supportive and they came to pick me up as always. It was a ton of fun. “- Yoeli Childs from BYU

“It’s great. Best day of my life,” said Childs after the Cougars’ 74-60 victory over the Pacific. “It sucks when I can’t help this team on the field. But it’s so good d “to be back here. I was struggling early. It was weird to come back to it, but the guys were so supportive and they came to pick me up as always. It was very fun.”

Guard Jake Toolson was impatient to play with Childs again.

“I’m so glad to see him again,” he said. “Nine fingers, four fingers, zero fingers, I don’t care, man. He’s so good and so much of what we do. I’m so happy for him.”

What have the past two weeks looked like for Childs? How did he endure this last challenge?

“Faith, man. You have to have faith through everything. I hope there is a bigger plan than mine, ”he said. “I believe in my team and understand that I have to control what I can control and let God take care of the rest.”

Coach Mark Pope has allowed Childs to participate in his first training since last Tuesday’s injury. Then he trained again on Wednesday and the pope decided that Childs was ready to resume play.

“I thought he was remarkable tonight. You could see there was rust but he caught balls and he didn’t hesitate to do physics, “said Pope. “This is the part that worried me the most. I thought he was great tonight. “

But BYU’s early possessions had shaky moments for Childs, including sales, a missed 3-pointer and a missed jumper. But he did not stay long. What else would you expect from a guy who had to miss nine games due to an NCAA suspension and another four due to an injury?

“Perhaps more than anything else, I am proud of Yoeli for handling the frustration because he did it,” said Pope. “He got hit hard and had solid results after that. We are all very happy to see him again. “

Against the Pacific, the Cougars did not rely solely on Childs. Toolson scored a 28-point high, including 6 of 8 in a 3-point range.

In a six-minute stretch starting halfway through the second half, Toolson knocked down four 3-point runs in a game-changing 21-0 race to a 53 deficit -51 in a 72-53 lead.

“I saw a couple fall and I felt it. We got stops and ran, ”said Toolson. “It was a lot of fun. The energy in this building was crazy. I’m just glad we won. It was a huge game for us.”

“I just said,” Give him the ball. We don’t need to play, we have nothing to do. Just give him the ball and step aside, ”Childs said of Toolson. “It’s fun when you have a teammate like that.”

The Pope said, “Our guys always have the green light. Jake has been with me for a long time. He knows how much we trust him and his team in him. He was running downstream saying, “Let’s go here.” He made impossible shots. It’s such a luxury to have a guy on a team like that … and he did it under duress. “

For all the heroics of Childs and Toolson, for BYU (15-6, 4-2), it was a complete team effort.

Dalton Nixon has drawn charges against the best player in the Pacific, Jahlil Tripp. Zac Seljaas played a tireless defense, helping the Cougars play their attacking style. TJ Haws and Alex Barcello had timely shots.

“We have had so many guys contributing. Dalton Nixon was amazing, taking two of the loads on Tripp at the start was huge and Zac was there and fighting, “said Pope. “Yoeli’s return really helps us. (Barcello) had an important match today because his decision making was so special. Just go down the list.

Toolson credited the defensive performance of his team for making the difference in the second half. The Cougars won by beating 11-2 on second chance.

“They drove us all night. We tried to keep the ball in front of us. Once they installed it, we had to bounce back, ”said Toolson. “They probably had too many offensive rebounds tonight. But I’m proud of the progress we made during the game. In the second half, we were able to make a lot of stops. “

Of course, Childs’ return is huge for a team fighting to enter the NCAA tournament. He always adjusts to play with his injured finger.

“To start the match, I was a little shy. I am a little angry with myself for that, “he said. “But once we started, I just forgot about it. My touch is a little different, so I’m still getting used to it. But I don’t think it’s too important. “

Childs even uses his left hand to shoot more, partly out of necessity and partly because it’s something he develops. As hard as it had to be sidelined due to an injury during the conference game, Childs, as usual, chooses to look on the positive side.

“I try to have the mentality that everything will help my game. I try to improve myself every day,” he said. “The first time, I couldn’t use my right hand at all. So I was just doing tons of shots with my left hand and working on that touch. Hopefully it helps on the road.”

The return of the children certainly helped BYU to achieve its first victory on the road to the West Coast Conference on Thursday evening. And there are more road tests to come, including Saturday’s showdown in San Francisco.