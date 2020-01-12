BYU Basketball: What factors will determine injured striker Yoeli Childs' return?

PROVO – This is the biggest question mark surrounding the BYU basketball program right now.

Senior striker Yoeli Childs suffered an open index dislocation on his hand which pulls in last Tuesday’s training and wears a splint.

“He can bend his finger a little more. We are still waiting for this wound to close… With these joints, infection is a major concern. Closing this wound is really important. Hopefully it’s sooner than later. – BYU coach Mark Pope regarding Yoeli Childs injury

When will he come back to action?

Without him last week, the Cougars lost 87-84 in overtime at Saint Mary’s, but rebounded with an unbalanced 96-70 triumph against Portland at home on Saturday night.

BYU coach Mark Pope went to medical school for a few years, but he is the first to admit that he is not a doctor.

“I don’t know,” said Pope when asked about the timing of the children’s return. “He can bend his finger a little more. We are still waiting for this wound to close… With these joints, infection is a major concern. Closing this wound is really important. Hopefully it will be sooner than later. But in the meantime, these guys are going to fight like they did. We will have other composition problems during this season. We are. So right now, we’re focusing on taking care of Yoeli’s heart and soul, and then pursuing this team’s victory. “

Before his injury, Childs averaged 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Cougars will welcome San Diego on Thursday and go to Gonzaga’s No. 1 on Saturday. After that, BYU visits Pacific (January 23) and San Francisco (January 25), then returns home for matches against Pepperdine (January 30) and Saint Mary’s (February 1).

Of course, the Cougars are used to not having Yoeli on the field as he has been sidelined for the first nine games of the season due to an NCAA suspension. BYU posted a 6-3 record during that streak, so he proved that he could win without him.

Against Portland, six players scored in double digits, led by the 21 of Zac Seljaas.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper TJ Haws recorded a record 14 career assists with zero turnover. Goalkeeper Jake Toolson had eight assists and no turnover.

Grid view

BYU Cougars forward Kolby Lee (40) fights for the ball with Portland Drivers forward Tahirou Diabate (14) in Provo on Saturday January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) sits on the bench due to an injury in Provo on Saturday, January 11, 2020. BYU won 96-70. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By team, BYU collected 29 assists on 37 goals scored, a statistic that delighted the pope.

“On Thursday, we had our smallest number of assistance opportunities, which is really the marker we follow more than the assistants,” said Pope. “We only had 20 team members. (Saturday), we had 53 assistance opportunities, which is our peak of the season. It’s a team that is really, really difficult to keep when your two top scorers are 14-0 and 8-0… We believe we have to keep working, that in the greatest moments, the way for us to succeed is to make the game simple. “

Dalton Nixon, who recorded his first career double (14 points, 11 rebounds) against Portland, said the Cougars’ attacking style creates passing lanes for Haws and Toolson.

“Offensively, we have to play with a lot of rhythm and a lot of strength. Our cuts and screens really open up these opportunities for Jake and TJ to have those assists. All night long everyone in the field played together and that’s another huge key, being on the same page. We get the balloon popping and it finds the guys open. This is the kind of identity of our team offensively. “

Guard Connor Harding wears a large knee brace while dealing with an injury. That didn’t stop him from scoring six points, recovering five rebounds and distributing three assists on Saturday in 20 minutes of play.

“We tried to monitor it. I think this corset helps. He has a small bony bruise on the knee. He said it was actually a bit on the rise, ”said Pope of Harding. “It has been getting worse and worse for about three weeks. For the past few days, he has said that things are getting a little better. I’m 98% sure he is lying to me but I take it. I hope he is telling the truth. He’s a tough kid. He just wants to help the team. “