BYU basketball: TJ Haws’ son arrives less than 24 hours after he made game-winning basketball on Saturday night to defeat Saint Mary’s

AMERICAN FORK – About 20 hours after his game-winning shot with nine seconds of BYU left over Saint Mary’s, Cougar’s guard Tyson Jay “TJ” Haws became a father for the first time Sunday night in what he expected to be “one of the coolest” experiences of his life.

Tyson Ralph Haws was born at 6:12 PM. at the American Fork Hospital during the first half of Super Bowl 54. Tyson Ralph Haws’ mother Lauren was raised early on Sunday morning.

“Cougar Nation!” Tweeted TJ Haws Sunday evening. “Thanks for all your help! Last night was really great! … but for Lauren and me today was even better. Everyone welcomes Tyson Ralph Haws to the world.”

Ralph Haws is the father of Marty Haws and grandfather of TJ and BYU’s top scorer of all time, Tyler, and is one of BYU’s biggest supporters.

The baby, whose BYU coach Mark Pope said he would immediately start recruiting, weighed within 6 pounds, 15 oz. and is 21 inches long.

“Lauren and baby are doing great”, Marty Haws reported late Sunday evening. “TJ expects to have a normal training week / competitions, as the team continues to work towards achieving their goals.”

The Cougars (17-7, 6-3) reached a draw with Saint Mary’s for second place in the rankings of the West Coast Conference with the win, after sharing the season series with the Gaels.

BYU plays in Portland on Thursday at 8 p.m. MST, then returns to the Marriott Center on Saturday for a rematch with San Francisco after losing 83-82 to the Down at the War Memorial Gym in San Francisco on January 25.

“I am excited to recruit his child because his child has experienced some really nice things in the womb and is ready to go,” Pope said after Haws scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half Saturday night at the Marriott Center.