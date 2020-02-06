BYU basketball rolls in the second half in an 85-54 win over Portland

PORTLAND – During the first 20 minutes Thursday evening, BYU’s Yoeli Childs hit many shots off the edge against Portland.

His first field goal came with 1.5 seconds remaining in the first half.

But in the second half, the senior turned the Chiles Center into the Childs Center ahead, hit 6 of 7 shots and finished with 22 points in the 85-54 victory of the Cougars over the Pilots.

And guard Jake Toolson, who was considered a decision about playing time due to an ankle injury, also started and scored 22 points, including 6 of 8 from a 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Alex Barcello added 17, Kolby Lee collected a career-high 10 rebounds and TJ Haws had eight assists.

As a team, BYU entered the match 50 percent or better in seven consecutive matches, connecting the second-longest series in school history. During the break it seemed that streak could be put at risk after a 44 percent performance.

But the Cougars drove their first seven shots in the second half and 9 of their first 10 to build up a 28-point advantage in the middle of the second half. BYU ended by shooting 50.9 percent.

Portland only converted 2 of the first 13 shots in the second half and finished half 4 of 25 from the floor.

BYU beat 12 of 28 3-pointers Thursday, marking the 13th time this season that the Cougars made double-digit 3-pointers, connecting the school record that was originally set in 2015-16.

On Thursday, Childs reached the 20-point plateau for the 40th time in his career.

BYU restored Portland, 47-26.

BYU improved to 18-7 overall and 7-3 in West Coast Conference game. Portland fell to 9-16 and 1-9. The pilots have now lost eight consecutive races. Toolson buried a 3 to open the score in Thursday’s game, but Portland took an early 6-5 lead.

The Cougars then went on a 17-5 run to take control of the game to go up 22-11. BYU was 25-14 ahead of a Barcello 3.

Late in half the pilots reduced their deficit to 33-27. The Cougars finished the half strong, outscoring Portland 10-2 in the last three minutes, including back-to-back 3s by Toolson.

That piece was limited by Childs’ first field goal of the half with 1.5 seconds remaining and the one free throw that gave BYU a half-time advantage.

In the first half, Childs hit 1 of 6 shots from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Toolson and Barcello each scored 12 points in the first half.

BYU organizes San Francisco on Saturday.