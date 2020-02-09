BYU basketball: Mark Pope says that the high-flying BYU ‘pursues high goals’

PROVO – Since the day he was hired at BYU in April, coach Mark Pope has talked openly about his players and his staff who are “relentless” in terms of working and competing every day.

The ability of the Cougars to do this so far has enabled them to achieve “big goals and big ambitions,” Pope said. BYU has won just as many competitions (19) as last season.

Pope speaks like a man who has achieved great goals and great ambitions – because he did. As a player, he helped Kentucky win the 1996 NCAA championship.

Grid view

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) fight for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) blocks the shot from San Francisco Don’s guard Trevante Anderson (12) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) stole the ball from San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) hits a 3-pointer against San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) and San Francisco Down’s guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) compete for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) defends San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Zac Seljaas (2) competes for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) tries to ride Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Connor Harding (44) and Brigham Young Cougars ahead of Gavin Baxter (25) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Gavin Baxter (25) competes for the ball with San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) tries a 3-pointer over San Francisco Dons ahead of Remu Raitanen (11) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) rides San Francisco Dons ahead Remu Raitanen (11) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard TJ Haws (30) celebrates his 3-pointer in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) and San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) compete for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Alex Barcello (4) grabs a rebound around the San Francisco Dons in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guarded TJ Haws (30) rides on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at San Francisco Don’s guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) in Provo. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) and San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) fighting for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU cheerleader Anna Liljenquist borrows a camera from a photographer in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars ahead Yoeli Childs (23) high-fives the fans in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) fight for the ball in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Jake Toolson (5) rides San Francisco Don’s Jordan Ratinho (25) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars send Dalton Nixon (33) dunks to San Francisco Down’s Jimbo Lull center (5) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020. BYU won 90-76. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“We want to win – a lot. The only thing that pushes us forward is that these guys have invested so much. They have invested so much physically, starting with two days a day last summer. They put so much time and had a shortened schedule, with boys in and out of the line-up, they have had incredible, remarkable success this season.

“They’ve gotten better,” Pope added. “If we invest everything we have, which very few teams can sit in that conversation, right? But we can. And if we do it, then the result is probably less important than the fact that you have endured a season and have given everything you had to a team. I know I speak in vague language, but that’s the truth. I lived it. ”

After BYU’s 90-76 win over San Francisco Saturday at the Marriott Center, linked to the loss of Saint Mary’s 90-60 against No. 5. 2 Gonzaga, the Cougars (19-7, 8-3) are now all alone in second place in the West Coast Conference booth behind the Zags.

BYU wants to secure the number 2 in the WCC Tournament in March and see you all the way to the semifinals of the tournament.

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) tries to ride Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Connor Harding (44) and Brigham Young Cougars ahead of Gavin Baxter (25) in Provo on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

And the news got even better on Saturday when Jack jumped forward Gavin Baxter, who suffered a torn labrum last September, returned to court.

“Gavin Baxter has sacrificed an entire season to try and help this team,” said Pope.

The Cougars, who won four consecutive games, travel to Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8) and San Diego (8-17, 1-9) on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

After USF’s victory over USF, Pope was poetic about what his team can achieve if it remains ruthless.

“We are now a very dangerous team. We are dangerous. But we cannot be satisfied. Each team will make a decision in February and will probably continue to make that decision every day in February – whether they are ready … or whether they come and fight every minute of every day and this team can actually do it, “Pope said. “We always talk about having the best dressing room in America. That is what the best dressing room in America does.

“The best dressing room in America comes and competes every minute of every day … If you do this well, at the end of the season, you’re basically dead inside. You have nothing left. You have invoked every deep reserve that you may have in your being to compete at the highest level every day. And you have nothing left. Then it becomes sweeter and sweeter and sweeter every day for the rest of your life, if you can invest so much. This team is on the way to do it. “

For now, Pope knows that the Cougars cannot afford to stumble against teams such as LMU or San Diego.

“We have a huge game at LMU,” he said. “We are still hunting at the moment.”

How good can this team be?

“We can be as good as everyone else. Maybe not on paper, but in terms of performance we can be just as good as everyone else, “Pope said. “Only the best champion teams are willing to do that. We pursue lofty goals … We pursue things that we don’t even want to say out loud because they’re so scary. We cannot afford to breathe. We don’t get the luxury of breathing. “

Pope knows what it takes.

Cougars in the sky

BYU (19-7, 8-3) at Loyola Marymount (8-16, 2-8)

Thursday, 9 p.m. MST

Gersten Pavilion

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM