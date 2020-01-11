BYU Basketball: Dazzling start, the almost perfect TJ Haws match propels the Cougars ahead of Portland

PROVO – Faced with a well-rested Portland team who won a confidence-shaken victory the last time they played, and having lost in overtime to rival Saint Mary’s two nights ago, the BYU Cougars couldn’t be blamed for going out flat Saturday night as 18-point favorites.

Of course, the reverse has happened.

The Cougars started the game as they have done all season, although top rebounder and top scorer Yoeli Childs missed his second straight game with an open dislocation of the index finger on his right hand. The Cougars (13-5, 2-1) made their first six shots, including two at 3 points and a 3-point game by Dalton Nixon, to take a 15-0 lead.

“It was a great start, and it started on the defensive,” said Nixon. “We wanted to set the tone early with our defense.”

Portland (9-9, 1-2) did not fold as many other drivers did on previous visits and made things slightly interesting in the second half before BYU won 96- 70 in front of 13,048 at the Marriott Center.

The star of the match was Zac Seljaas, who scored 21 points – four of his career record – on the bench, while the catalyst was once again TJ Haws.

“Pretty spectacular,” said BYU coach Mark Pope of the Haws’ big night. “This young man is a really special player.”

Haws had 14 assists, breaking his career record four cents and added 13 points. But more impressive, he did not commit a single turnover by playing a little more than 35 minutes. Jake Toolson also played 35 minutes without turnover, while collecting eight assists and 12 points.

Pope said the Cougars had 53 “assist opportunities,” which is obviously a statistic the Cougars keep – and a season high.

Haws has five or more assists in seven of his last eight games, with the evening of two assists in the loss to SMC being the only outlier. But he had 29 points against the Gaels.

“TJ is a very advanced player,” said Pope. “So my assessment of TJ becomes critical due to his high level approach to the game.”

Haws got help on Saturday – especially early.

The eldest started with a pull-up and a triple before Toolson hit a 3 point. Nixon’s dunk made 10-0, then Kolby Lee – starting in place of Childs – became the fourth Cougar to score in less than three minutes with a soft jumper. Nixon finished the race with a game of 3 points before finishing the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds and the game with 14 points and 11 boards.

Defensively, the Cougars were also called at the start because Portland missed their first eight shots – Haws blocked a 6’9 ” shot from Tahirou Diabate to extend the drought – and committed three turnovers before finally scoring with 15: 52 remaining in the half. . Theo Akwuba’s inner basket finally allowed the pilots to board.

The Cougars were not finished. Toolson boxed another 3 points, then Seljaas drilled consecutive rows to put BYU ahead of 24-2. Seljaas was 5 out of 5 in a 3 point range.

“This start shows how we are trying to create the best locker room in America,” said Pope.

Sharing the ball was the difference. Six Cougars have reached two figures.

“This is exactly how this team fights,” said Nixon.

Portland made it 13-2 in the middle of the first half to come back in, then watched BYU score the last seven points at halftime to take a 51-30 lead at the break.

In the second period, Portland started warm, as visitors made seven of their first nine shots and reduced BYU’s lead to 65-57 with just under 11 minutes to go before an 11- 0 straightens the Cougars and turns into 26-8 points which sent Portland home without a win (0-12) to Provo.

“It’s hard to be 100% perfect every 40 minutes,” said Seljaas.

It was Nixon’s first double-double in career, and after the game he had a chat with one of the most prolific double-double machines in BYU basketball history.

“It feels good,” said Nixon. “I was talking to Yo at the end, and I said,” man, it feels really good. “”

The pope said he did not know when Childs would return, but said “infection is a major concern” because the fractured bone has passed through the skin. The pope said Connor Harding, who hit a pair of 3 pointers in 20 minutes, had a bruise on his knee, but said before the match that he has been feeling better for the past few days after facing it for three weeks.