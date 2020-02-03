BYU basketball: Dave Rose breaks the winning shot from TJ Haws

PROVO – TJ Haws will always be known as a tough, intense, streaky player, but his antics in BYU’s exciting 81-79 victory over Saint Mary’s Saturday night will determine him for the rest of his life at Cougardom.

His sprint dribbles to a quick pull-up 25-foot game winner with eight seconds left was a game legends are made of.

The play thrilled the Marriott Center crowd and sweetened seven years ago for Gael’s star Matthew Dellavedova for a 40-foot dagger on that floor that tore the hearts of a BYU team.

Touche.

The man who recruited Haws from Lone Peak High, Dave Rose, was at the bank on Saturday night. He has seen TJ’s career and can put it into perspective. He was there when Haws hit the game winner in Houston. He was there with No. 1 Gonzaga, Cougars knocked down 18-2 when Haws hit three or four bombs and brought the lead back to half a dozen, breathing life back into the Cougars on the way to an upset.

“It was a sort of payback period,” Rose said.

Rose added that there are hours and hours of talk before a two-hour game and hours and hours of talk after a game, but if you see the whole picture of TJ Haws’ career in which he started every game since he arrived, get you get the image of a great guard.

From a coaching point of view, Rose found it interesting how Gael’s coach Randy Bennett chose to approach the stopping of Haws, who had 29 against Saint Mary earlier this month. “Randy’s strategy is always to try to take the head off the snake, the player he believes can hurt you the most,” Rose said.

In this game, Bennett chose to use two tag team guards to get in the way of Haws, Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson. Kuhse is Bennett’s best choice to carry out his attack and let the attack flow through him, but he is not someone who is an effective stopper for Haws. When Kuhse had trouble guarding Haws, Bennett went to Johnson.

At the end of the game, Johnson’s job was to stand in the way of Haws. He decided to go under the screen and suspected that Haws would repeat earlier short jumpers from the intersection, or he could go in front of the screen and stay closer to Haws. Johnson chose to perish. He got caught in the screen when Haws didn’t cut the paint.

Before that series, Rose said that a really big game was a block during a quick break made by Jake Toolson, who turned into a fast jumper by Haws. “That piece got TJ going and he hit a few others.”

Rose saw Kuhse and Johnson struggling to guard Haws, who had a masterful game of decision making with screens and pick and rolls. Rose felt during the last game, while Johnson was guarding Haws, coach Mark Pope would call a high ball screen to free Haws at the intersection where he had canned a number of shots in the trajectory.

It turned out that Johnson was guarding Haws and decided to go under the screen of Yoeli Childs. That, Rose believes, knowing Haws, was a sign of disrespect and it clicked into him. Something born from tens of thousands of hours of practice shots. It increased his confidence that he would get an open shot.

Open with several dribbles and Johnson is desperately fighting to be released and racing to Haws, it was too late. Haws got a clean shot, taken in rhythm, his legs moving in the air to find his balance and to reach his launch point. It is this starting point that Haws has great confidence in, as evidenced by his career in high school and college.

It is this point in his shot, near the top of his jump, where his muscle memory takes over and it becomes an automatic shot born of a lifelong confidence-building exercise.

The ball never wavered from its goal, its bow perfectly, its entry into the hoop for sure.

It was classic.

It was decisive. And yes, it was a payback period.

Now it’s a legend.