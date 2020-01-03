BYU basketball: Cougars opens the WCC home game against Loyola Marymount

Loading...

PROVO: It is no secret that since joining the West Coast Conference in 2011-12, BYU has never won a regular season championship or tournament.

The pumas, which have won five consecutive games, will try to finish at least one of those streaks this season.

BYU reports its WCC schedule on Saturday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv) at home against Loyola Marymount.

How do the Cougars see the conference race, which includes Gonzaga, the best champion, and what are their expectations?

“Every game is a battle. But we have experience. We have veterans in this team who have been around. ”- TJ Haws, BYU Guard

"It's going to be a battle. This conference is very talented. We have a lot of great teams. It doesn't really matter who you play with, every game is a battle," said senior guard TJ Haws. "I think we are right on top and we can really run in this league." You only need to enter each game with the right mindset and be locked up and ready to go. I think we can beat anyone and I'm excited for this. "

“We just have to focus on ourselves. It doesn't matter what the other teams in our league are doing, "said senior forward Yoeli Childs." We have to go out and win every game. That is the mentality. Each game should be a victory for us. We are very excited to enter with that attack mentality. … We are so hungry to win. "

Haws said that getting to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his career is important.

"It's number 1 on the list. I really want to get there. It's a challenge to get there. It's super difficult. But every year I think we can do it," he said. "But this year, I feel we are in an excellent position in this moment. Men really believe where we are and men believe where we can go. I think we will do it. It needs every day better and better. "

One aspect of this team that freshman Mark Pope likes to enter the exhausting conference schedule is his experience. Cougars have seven older people who have gone through WCC wars before.

"What you should get from the experience is that your boys must understand how difficult it is to play at the conference, how difficult each game is," Pope said. “That is really invaluable information. Hopefully, we can grab that and hold on to that. ”

The pumas have played only two games since December 16: victories over Weber State and Oral Roberts. Are the Cougars well rested, or will the break affect their momentum?

"We have a group that is really linked. We'll see (Saturday). It has been a long and strange stretch with endings and holidays and a game a week for a month," Pope said. "I am proud of my boys because they They have focused every day on practice. I can answer that question much better (Saturday) at 10 a.m. "

LMU opened the league game on Thursday with a 64-58 home victory over San Diego. The Lions are led by forward Eli Scott, who averages 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

"They are always a super scruffy team. They fight very hard. It's not going to be different (on Saturday)," Haws said. “You have to protect the ball. … They will be hacking and fighting hard all night. … It's a 40 minute routine. They are going to fight all night. It's a great start for us. "

"They have a magical way at this time, especially in the second half, to let the game be really messy, where teams are having difficulty scoring against them," Pope said about Loyola Marymount.

On Thursday, eight of the 10 WCC teams opened the WCC game. Pope saw LMU and other teams play, including No. 1 Gonzaga overcoming a half-time deficit to beat Portland on the road.

The takeaway of the Pope of the night?

“It was super humiliating. This league is good, ”he said. "It's a league game. It's a beautiful thing."

Loyola Marymount (7-8, 1-0) in BYU (11-4, 0-0)

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM