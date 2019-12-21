BYU basketball: Cougars, Childs are exhibited in a victory over the state of Weber

Loading...

PROVO – Yoeli Childs could not fail and his teammates were not far from him.

The BYU lead striker shot a perfect 10 out of 10 in the first half of Saturday night against Weber State, setting a school record for most field goals in a half without fail. In fact, Childs recorded more field goals in the first 20 minutes than the Wildcats (9).

Meanwhile, as a team, the Cougars also set a school record by shooting 80% in the first half (20 of 25).

Thanks to that steamy shooting performance in the first half, BYU achieved a great part-time advantage and achieved an overwhelming 91-61 victory over Weber State at the Marriott Center.

"It's a good feeling when the shots fall like this," said Childs, who finished with 28 points in the game with 11 of 13 shots to accompany eight rebounds. "My teammates and coaches trusted me a lot … The confidence they give me helps my game a lot."

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4) points to teammate Brigham Young Cougars forward, Dalton Nixon (33), after hitting a 3-point shot while BYU and Weber State play a basketball game of the NCAA at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December. 21 of 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) dips the ball over Weber State Wildcats forward Tim Fuller (33) while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday 21 December 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33) and Weber State Wildcats forward Michal Kozak (11) fight for the ball while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, June 21 December 2019. BYU won 91 -61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) goes up for a shot with forward of the Weber State Wildcats Tim Fuller (33) defending while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars striker Yoeli Childs (23) defends Weber State Wildcats guard Jerrick Harding (10) in the hoop while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars escort, TJ Haws (30), plunges into the Weber KJ Cunningham Wildcats escort (3) while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, June 21 December 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Connor Harding (44) throws the ball when BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The guards of BYU Cougars, Zac Seljaas (2) and Alex Barcello (4) celebrate when Weber State calls for a timeout while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61) Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33) and Weber State Wildcats forward Michal Kozak (11) fight for the ball while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, June 21 December 2019. BYU won 91 -61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Cameron Pearson (15) celebrates a 3-point shot while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Weber State Wildcats head coach Randy Rahe tries to speak with one of the referees while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91 -61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) tries to hit the ball away from Weber State Wildcats guard Kham Davis (4) while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) climbs up for a shot and receives a foul from Weber State Wildcats striker Tim Fuller (33), while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars striker Yoeli Childs (23) and the other players on the bench celebrate after guard TJ Haws (30) dives while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars escort, TJ Haws (30), plunges into the Weber KJ Cunningham Wildcats escort (3) while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, June 21 December 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) is defended by Weber State Wildcats forward Tim Fuller (33) and Weber State Wildcats guard KJ Cunningham (3) while BYU and Weber State play a basketball game of the NCAA at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Young fans participate in a timeout activity while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. BYU won 91-61. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU Cougars striker Yoeli Childs (23) drives around Weber State Wildcats striker Michal Kozak (11), while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday 21 December 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A fan dressed as Santa stands and greets the crowd while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars striker Yoeli Childs (23) falls with the ball after blocking a 3-point attempt while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019 . Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Weber State Wildcats guard Judah Jordan (23) steals the ball from Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (4), while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU players celebrate a 3-point shot while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) takes a 3-point shot while BYU and Weber State play an NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The WSU escort surpassed by the boy Jerrick Harding, who scored a total of 27 points.

As a team, BYU shot 62.5% and four other pumas scored in double figures: Alex Barcello (18), Dalton Nixon (11), Connor Harding (11) and Jake Toolson (10). TJ Haws scored nine points and had eight assists.

"We were sharing the ball, the boys were hitting open shots, Yoeli was killing him and we were really pressing on the transition," Barcello said. “We shot extremely well tonight. I think we always do. We have weapons in each position. This is the best shooting team I've ever played. "

BYU (10-4) avenged the bitter defeat 113-103 last year against Weber State (4-7) in Ogden a year ago.

"It feels good. That's a big part of how we responded to start the game. This whole week of preparation we've been thinking about them," said Nixon, who started Saturday instead of an injured Kolby Lee. “They left us 113 last year at home. So it was a great emphasis to contain Jerrick Harding, who left tonight. He is a very good player. But we arrived with the mentality that this is a great game for us. We have much to prove to ourselves. I thought we did a good job being able to recover from what happened last year. ”

After missing the first nine games of the season, Childs has now played in five games for the Cougars.

"Yoeli is a great publishing player. He makes the floor spaced for everyone else," said Nixon. "It's a big part of what we do. Having Yoeli back and that he dominates as he has been is huge for us. It was great having him back. "

No matter how the teams choose to defend Childs, he finds ways to help his team score.

“With this team, my eyes are lit throughout the game. I love. It is really difficult for the opposite coach. I don't envy his job because you really have to choose your poison, "Childs said." Are you going to let one of the best shooting teams in the country shoot 3 or are you going to play one on one in the post? It's a difficult decision to take for the opposite coach. We believe that no matter what the other team does, they are wrong. That is our mentality. We are just going to share the ball, find the boys open and have fun at that end. "

Coach Mark Pope liked the way his team shared the ball: BYU had 25 assists in 35 made baskets, but he especially liked the way his team defended. Cougars kept Weber's status at 43% of shots.

"For the most part, especially in the first half, I was really satisfied with the defensive approach of our boys," he said.

BYU scored 21 points from 13 Weber State turnovers and the Cougars beat the Wildcats in the paint, 44-20.

BYU caught fire from the start of the match. After hitting three consecutive triples, the Cougars began entering Childs when BYU began to flee from Weber State.

During a stretch, the Cougars scored 11 field goals in a row and obtained a 32-16 lead. At that time, BYU had made 16 of 20 shots. From a triple of Toolson with 16:24 remaining in the first half to a Layup of Toolson with 4:14 remaining, the Cougars reached 15 of 16 field goals. One of Childs's cubes arrived on a beautiful Haws pass for a dump in the alley, and one arrived with a triple.

Toolson was 4 of 4 of the floor for the first 20 minutes. BYU led at halftime, 51-24.

The Cougars will receive Oral Roberts next Saturday in their last game outside the conference before starting to play at the West Coast Conference.