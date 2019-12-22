BYU basketball: Cougars are rolling but they know they have a long way to go to reach their potential

Loading...

PROVO – If nothing else, BYU's 91-61 defeat of Weber State last Saturday night at the Marriott Center ensures coach Mark Pope and his family will enjoy a merry Christmas.

“This was a really important game because my daughter just returned (from university). He will go on his mission (to Ecuador) in a few weeks, "Pope said." This is probably our last Christmas in which we will all be together as a family like this. I told the boys after the game, I am super grateful. I'm pretty simple. If we win, Christmas is great. If we lose, Christmas is not so good. "

Cougars (10-4) have a lot to appreciate during the holidays. They have won four consecutive games and have one contest left without a conference, next Saturday at home against Oral Roberts, before starting the West Coast Conference play on January 4.

How close is BYU to reach its potential this season?

"I think we are very far from that, which is exciting because there are many small things we can work on," said senior forward Yoeli Childs, who scored 28 points against Weber State in 11 of 13 shots from the floor. “Our consistency in the defense of transition; we can continue to trust each other better; We can get into the holes better and keep the ball better in front. We are working on those things every day. It's really exciting to see the team we are now and think about the team we can be. "

“We have an objective set in mind. I think we are pretty close to that. But as each game progresses, we learn more and more about ourselves and how we handle difficult confrontations, "said guard Alex Barcello, who scored 18 points last Saturday." Every day we are improving and the boys really come together and they are recovering. We are very close to getting there. However, we will not be complacent. We will try to be the best we can be. "

Once again, the Cougars enjoyed a balanced score in the victory against the Wildcats, with five double notches. BYU knocked down 9 of 19 triples, breaking a streak of six straight games with at least 10 3s.

The Cougars didn't have forward Kolby Lee on Saturday. Lee suffered a knee injury in practice this week.

"Hopefully, we will recover Kolby soon," Pope said. "It's about regaining his full range of motion. He felt much better today than yesterday. He'll be on the stationary bike a lot the next few days. He'll open his presents while he's on the stationary bike. I told him we need him back for the next Saturday.

Dalton Nixon started instead of Lee and scored 11 points, caught three rebounds and had three assists.

One of the highlights of the game was the theft and dump of guard TJ Haws at the end of the second half.

"I'm going to have that dump in repetition. Are you kidding me? I've never jumped so high in my life on the sidelines," Childs said of the Haws dump. “I thought it was going to hurt me. Oh my God, that was amazing. "

Childs added that it was "without a doubt" the best dump he has ever seen. "Come on. Really? I'm making that screensaver. A sign," he said. "If my wife agrees, I could name my first child" Tyson. " That was sick. "

“I got the whole view of the court. Just when he got that robbery, ”said Barcello. “He stepped aside a bit to evaluate that guy. I thought: "He's hitting this one."

That dump put an exclamation mark on the dominant victory of the Cougars. BYU expects another victory when Oral Roberts visits next weekend.

For now, depending on how the Cougars have been playing lately, it seems everyone will have a merry Christmas.