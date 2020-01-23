BYU Basketball: Childs and Toolson Lead Cougars to Pacific Victory

STOCKTON, California – In his first game since injuring his finger more than two weeks ago, BYU forward Yoeli Childs scored 26 points and nine rebounds against Pacific.

But goalkeeper Jake Toolson almost overshadowed Childs’ performance by taking control of the game and opening it to himself in the second half.

“I saw a couple fall and I felt it. We got stops and ran. It was very fun. “- Jake Toolson from BYU

Toolson, who finished with a 28-point high, reversed four three-point shots in a 21-0 run in the Cougars’ 74-60 victory over the Tigers at Spanos Center Thursday night.

“I saw a couple fall and I felt it. We got stops and ran. It was a lot of fun, ”said Toolson. “The energy in this building was crazy. I’m just glad we won it. It was a huge game for us. ”

BYU led 40-31 at the start of the second half, but Jahlil Tripp, who scored an 18-point high, kept the Pacific close. The Tigers later grabbed the lead, 53-51, after an 8-0 streak, including three consecutive scorers by Austin Vereen and Jeremiah Bailey.

But that would be the beginning of the end for the Pacific.

The Cougars responded by scoring 21 consecutive points, including four Toolson 3. Toolson finished with six three-point pointers, ranging from 6 to 8 from a distance.

BYU (15-6, 4-2) claimed her second true road victory of the season, her first since beating Houston in November. The Cougars are now 7-1 this season with Childs on the ground and 8-5 without him.

“It’s great. Best day of my life. It sucks when I can’t help this team on the field,” Childs said of his return. “It’s so good to be back here. I I was struggling early. It was weird to come back to it, but the guys were really supportive as always. “

Pacific dropped to 15-7 and 3-3.

BYU couldn’t have started the game much worse.

The Cougars missed their first shots and returned the ball twice in their first four possessions. Childs’ first shot – a 3-pointer – since returning from his injury hit the rim.

Pacific took an 8-0 lead, but BYU stayed ready and started hitting shots. After 12-5, the Cougars ran a 10-2 streak, which started with a 3-point pointer to Childs. BYU then took their first lead of the match, 15-14, on Toolson’s flight and the breakaway layup.

Halfway through half-time, the Cougars won in a critical stretch that saw BYU score 10 consecutive points.

After missing the Tigers’ shot, Amari McCray of the Pacific threw Zac Seljaas to the ground. Seljaas had two free throws and McCray was sent off.

The Cougars took advantage of their 28-21 lead with eight minutes to go in the half.

The Tigers responded by scoring eight straight to take the lead 29-28. But a 3-point Toolson and a bucket of Childs raised BYU to a 33-29 lead at half time.

The Cougars dominated the Pacific 33-21 after falling 8-0 early.

BYU visits San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

TIP-INS: Goalkeeper TJ Haws made his 122nd consecutive start on Thursday, matching Jeff Chatman for most of the consecutive starts in school history. … Childs is tied with Kresimir Cosic for the sixth most games with 20 points in BYU history with 38.