BYU basketball announces signing of JUCO transfer Gideon George, a indigenous of Nigeria

PROVO — BYU’s basketball method has formally extra a junior college transfer who hails from Nigeria.

Coach Mark Pope announced Thursday that Gideon George, a 6-foot-6 forward that competed at New Mexico Junior College or university the past two seasons, has signed a countrywide letter of intent to perform for the Cougars.

“Gideon is 1 of the most authentic, sincere, devoted, hardworking athletes that I’ve ever had the option to recruit,” Pope reported in a assertion. “Growing up in Nigeria, he discovered a function ethic and lives with a amount of gratitude that is inspiring. He is an terribly gifted athlete, a excellent teammate and we have superior anticipations for his development and what he’ll lead in this article at BYU. He’s heading to be a admirer favorite.”

George, who is from Minna, Nigeria, was named to the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Area V Workforce and the All-Western Junior College or university Athletic Meeting Workforce and helped guide the Thunderbirds to a 23-9 file all round and 12-4 in league perform previous year.

George averaged 14.5 details, 8. rebounds, 1.3 helps and 1.5 steals as a sophomore. He also shot 50.8% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-stage vary. He averaged 3. offensive rebounds for each game.

In 2018-19, George acquired WJCAC Freshman of the Year honors right after averaging 10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and taking pictures 59% from the subject.

He and his brother, Samson, who played at Pittsburgh from 2017-20, despatched extra than 100 pairs of shoes to Nigeria as a result of the business Time Out 4 Africa Basis.

Other signees as aspect of BYU’s 2019-20 recruiting class also contains Dallin Hall, a guard out of Fremont Superior that signed Wednesday, as nicely as guards Spencer Johnson and Richie Saunders, who signed past November.