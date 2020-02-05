BYU basketball: Amid injury problems and exciting games that flourish Cougars

PORTLAND, Erts – A month before the tip of the 2019-2020 campaign, said BYU coach Mark Pope, who was currently dealing with various issues and questions regarding his team, “We love drama. This is what we to do. ”

And the Cougars dance with drama all season.

A good example – it was an emotional weekend for BYU, with last Saturday’s 81-79 thrilling victory over Saint Mary’s West Coast Conference highlighted by TJ Haws’ winning 3-pointer in the declining seconds before he went to the hospital with his wife for the final birth of their first child, a son named Tyson Ralph Haws.

“It’s like a movie, man,” said Yoeli Childs after the game. “He thinks about his child when he hits the shot? Are you kidding?”

Another intriguing subplot on Saturday concerned Jake Toolson, who grotesque injured his ankle in the first half, had to be helped off the field and into the dressing room before he returned a little later and played a major role in the victory of the Cougars de Gaels.

“It’s just knowing we can’t take a break. We are coming to the end of the season and we clearly have a goal in mind to participate in the tournament and make a run.” – BYU senior guard Zac Seljaas

Based on that victory, the Cougar got votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and vaulted from a seed of No. 10 to a seed of No. 7 in the latest NCAA Tournament projections by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

In the meantime, the drama continues with personnel problems for the Cougars, who received good news on Tuesday when doctors referred Gavin Baxter to participate in live exercises in practice. Baxter, who tore his labrum at the end of September before undergoing surgery, wore a red sweater to remind his teammates to be careful with him.

“His shoulder is clear in terms of being healthy, but in terms of strength, we need to see what he can do and whether he is actually better,” said Pope.

Baxter told Deseret News a few weeks ago that if his doctors allowed him to play, he would like to do that, even if there are only a handful of games left in the regular season. Will it be such a decision in the coming days or weeks?

Guard Connor Harding missed the training on Tuesday after suffering from what Pope said it could be food poisoning, but it is expected that he will be available to play on Thursday.

And Toolson limped around during training and did not participate in live exercises. His status is unclear for Thursday’s match (8:00 PM, MST, Stadium.com) when BYU visits Portland at the Chiles Center.

The Cougars know they have to keep their focus.

“It’s just knowing that we can’t take a break. We are coming to the end of the season and we clearly have a set goal to participate in the tournament and make a run,” said senior guard Zac Seljaas. “We have to move on quickly. It was a great victory (against that of Saint Mary). We then celebrated it in the dressing room and also on Sunday. It is just approaching this week with the mentality that it will be a new fight this week, just like every week. We have to put it into both games this week. … This is our biggest game because it’s our next game. “

While BYU (17-7, 6-3) is in a shared place in the WCC stand with Saint Mary’s, the Pilots (9-15, 1-8) are in a shared place for the last place.

The Cougars defeated Portland 96-70 in Provo on January 11. But Pope said his team is fighting on Thursday.

“My biggest concern at the moment is, if my boys think that a 20-point win that we had here against Portland is going to play there again, they’ve gone crazy,” Pope said. “That’s not how this works.”

Portland has defeated USF, which defeated BYU less than two weeks ago and then played Gonzaga number 2 hard before it fell.

The pilots have lost seven consecutive races, but Pope called Portland “an incredibly dangerous team.”

While BYU enters this weekend’s games against Portland and San Francisco, it has shot 50% or more in seven consecutive games and united the second-longest series of one season in school history. The record of nine games was set at the end of the 1988-89 season.

The drama continues.

Cougars in the sky

BYU (17-7, 6-3) in Portland (9-15, 1-8)

Thursday, 8 p.m. MST

Chiles Center, Portland, Ore.

TV: Stadium / Stadium.com

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM