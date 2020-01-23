BYU All-America candidate Matt Bushman returns, relieves Cougars

PROVO – Question marks abound when it comes to assessing BYU’s offense in 2020, while the starting quarterback, the ball carrier, the receiver and some offensive line positions are to be won after 7 to 6 consecutive seasons at Provo.

The same cannot be said of the tight end position. This was solidified when three-year-old beginner Matt Bushman announced a few days after Christmas that he would be back for his senior season. The sighs of relief that followed could be heard up to the top of Mount Timpanogos, because without Bushman, the Cougars would have been terribly inexperienced at the key position in the offense of third-year coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” said tight ends coach Steve Clark before the bowl game, a 38-34 loss to Hawaii in which Bushman had six assists for 91 yards, when asked. how his group was going to get away. without the 6 foot 5 inch 245 pound NFL prospect.

From now on, the sympathetic Clark will not have to worry any more, except injury.

“My childhood dream was to play a professional sport – football, baseball or basketball – my whole life,” Bushman told a group of reporters last week when he discussed why he had decided to return . “Now that it is becoming more and more a reality and I can understand it, it is just more important for me to consider this last year as a job. I’m going to treat him like I’m a professional right now. (I’m going to) just do extra work, find out more in the movie theater and study film, and make my body as healthy and explosive as possible. I want to be in the best possible situation for myself, but also for this team to succeed. “

Bushman accounted for 18.5% of the Cougars’ yards last season, and his return is all the more important as the team’s other three main catches – Aleva Hifo, Micah Simon and Talon Shumway – have exhausted their eligibility. Moroni Laulu-Pututau, the other end of BYU’s tight primary in 2019, also graduated after multiple injuries that derailed a promising career.

“Matt receives so much attention that he opens things up to other people,” said Clark. “It makes life easier for everyone.”

Including coaches.

After passing the receiving plateau by 500 yards in the three years at BYU, Bushman returns to # 22 on the school’s receiving yard list, with 1,719 out of 125 catches. With another season of 688 yards, as he did in 2019, he will enter the top 10 and become the third most prolific TE in school history behind Dennis Pitta (2,901) and Gordon Hudson ( 2,484).

“Being at BYU, we want to be big,” said Bushman. “We don’t want to be average – winning a few games, losing games we should have won. We are determined to do our best to help this team succeed and get them on the right track. … I think we have what it takes to be a good team next season. We have tough games ahead of us, but it all depends on how we do the offseason and how determined we are. We will do our best to improve and be better than last year. “

The only suspense after the spring camp, which begins March 2 and is scheduled to end on March 28, is one where a young, inexperienced end will emerge as a replacement for the Bushman.

The most likely candidates are the only two guys who caught passes last season, returned missionary Isaac Rex (one catch, 23 yards) and Carter Wheat, who caught a pass for 8 yards as a freshman, but could theoretically surprise coaches and opt for a church mission, like 2018 newcomer Dallin Holker did a year ago. In the middle of the fall camp, last August, the first year, returning missionary Hank Tuipulotu was impressive before suffering a second knee injury; If he is in good health, he will certainly be in the mix, with Nate Heaps, whose career has also been hampered by injuries.

“A lot of talent, but not a lot of experience,” said Clark, describing the tight end room.

Also returning are second-year missionary Alema Pilimai and two players who recently returned from missions, Bentley Hanshaw and Donovan Hanna. It is said that the Pilimai of 6-4, 235 pounds, an outstanding defender in high school, could be invited to go on the defensive; Hanshaw was one of nine “mid-year January additions” announced by BYU in December, but Hanna was not, despite her return from her mission last July.

Lane Lunt, a 6-4 junior from Scottsdale, Arizona, who caught three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns last season at Butler (Kansas) College, joined the program as a privileged participant.

Senior Kyle Griffitts and sophomore Masen Wake meet tight ends, but are considered side backs or side backs in the Grimes attack.

“I see a lot of potential,” said Bushman. “Isaac Rex and Carter Wheat are going to be really good, and Hank Tuipulotu is in the training room every day, rehabilitating his knee. He is determined to be really good. Masen Wake is a big blocker, he does his job very well. The tight end position is pretty solid for the next few years. “

Especially next year – thanks to Bushman’s somewhat surprising return.

BYU’s potential tight potential in 2020

• Matt Bushman, father, 6-5, 245

• Nate Heaps, Jr., 6-4, 260

• Alema Pilimai, So., 6-4, 235

• Isaac Rex, Fr., 6-6, 240

• Hank Tuipulotu, Fr., 6-3, 240

• Carter Wheat, Fr., 6-4, 230

• Bentley Hanshaw, Fr., 6-6, 220

• Donovan Hanna, Fr., 6-4, 230

* Lane Lunt, Jr., 6-4, 220

• Kyle Griffitts, father, 6-3, 236

• Masen Wake, So., 6-1, 250

Note: Griffitts and Wake train with tight ends but are considered side backs or side backs