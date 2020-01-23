ByTowne preview: Documentary states that communication can lead to reconciliation

Chaakapesh

Don’t stop Kent Nagano if he has a dream – no matter how big.

The Orchester symphonique de Montréal maestro can talk softly, but he carries a mighty large stick – OK, a stick, but still.

It was at a private dinner that took place about three years ago when Nagano first announced to us that he really wanted to bring a native opera to the Cree, Innu and Inuit communities in Quebec. He had traveled through the region almost ten years earlier and was determined to return with the OSM and an opera.

He pointed out that the OSM had traveled all over the world, to all major capitals, but he was perplexed that the orchestra seemed to have had less contact with parts of this province.

Those present knew better than to be skeptical about Nagano’s plans.

And yes, Nagano’s dream came true two years later.

Nagano was the catalyst for OSM-created Chaakapesh, The Trickster’s Delight, a powerful chamber opera based on Chaakapesh, The Trickster’s Quest by the native playwright Tomson Highway and musically adapted by composer Matthew Ricketts. Nagano and the OSM traveled through six indigenous communities in 2018 to perform the play, which was told in Innu, Cree and Inuktitut.

The tour is gripped by the documentary Chaakapesh, co-directed by Roger Frappier and Justin Kingsley and opened in Ottawa on January 31 for a three-day run.

As his 14-year term at the OSM expires this fall, Nagano is portrayed in the doc in a way that is rarely seen. No accident.

“I was so deeply touched by the experience,” Nagano said in an interview at Place des Arts. “To make great music, you have to have a great libretto, a great music score and a great orchestra – what we had – but without a grateful audience to share it all, it doesn’t really matter.”

And Nagano, the orchestra and the other artists definitely succeeded. Their audience was entranced.

The opera is about the legendary clown Chaakapesh, whose mission is to teach white people to laugh and in turn stop the massacre of indigenous peoples in Newfoundland.

Provocative, to say the least. As Highway puts it so skillfully in the opening frames of the film: “You have to rattle people.”

And as Nagano puts it rather skillfully: “It’s all about taking risks.”

His goal was to do something together, to break tensions without compromising the quality of performance.

“With that comes challenges,” Nagano said. “But that also creates an opportunity to achieve something that has never been achieved. That left me with an experience that was unforgettable. “

Nagano feels a kinship with indigenous people. In the document he remembers that he had met a local chef: “When I looked him in the eyes, it was like looking in a mirror. He explained to me that we probably shared the same DNA about a million years ago. “

Nagano notes that he can easily relate to an outsider.

“When I was very young, I was well aware that as a Japanese-American I was part of a minority group in California,” said Nagano, whose parents were interned during the Second World War. “And while I was walking through the streets of Kuujjuaq, I could have been invisible like everyone else there. It is an arrest moment that gives you a break. “

Co-director Frappier believes that Nagano has been a man here on a mission: “He has democratized the OSM and he has succeeded in bringing the music to the people. And the best way he could do was to go north and bring the native people an opera in their own language. He has that link with oppressed people, and it’s really real. “

“What is fascinating is that (Nagano) probably knows these northern communities, as well as many of our politicians,” added co-director Kingsley.

During one concert, children showed their joy by throwing popcorn into the theater. Frappier asked Nagano if that bothered him. “I thought that most conductors would be upset about that. But he wasn’t. (Nagano) laughed and said it was like that in Mozart’s time. “

The documentary raises the idea that communication can be the first step towards reconciliation. And there is no doubt that music can transcend all languages ​​and cultures.

“We have to be realistic here,” Nagano said. “We are just musicians. But what we share is called a universal language when we make music together. In that sense, music is a good place to bring people together.”

