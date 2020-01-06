Byton pushes M-Byte EV as the first smart device on wheels

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Byton kicked off the automotive part of CES 2020 with a re-introduction of its M-Byte electric SUV, with details about production and sales plans, news about a developer program (you know, it’s like a $ 50,000 phone) and the names of partners who will offer streaming video and minute-by-minute weather updates.

CEO Daniel Kirchert said that Byton has already produced several dozen M-Byte pre-production models at the plant in Nanjing, China. The company is well on its way to mass production by the middle of this year, Kirchert said, with deliveries to China this year, the US in 2021 and then Europe. Earlier, Byton had predicted mass production at the end of 2019. That is a decline of two, maybe three-quarters, but hardly a hiccup compared to the legendary delays in Tesla land.

Byton used CES 2018 to introduce the M-Byte for the first time. This is the vehicle known for its 48-inch LCD strip across the width of the dashboard – yes, it goes on production vehicles, not just the concept vehicles – and there is the possibility of multiple infotainment screens including the rear seat. On Sunday at CES, Kirchert said that prices will vary from the mid-1940s to the 1970s for the “first smart device on wheels.” Half a dozen Byton executives praised Byton’s ability to entertain drivers and passengers, including a content sourcing agreement with ViacomCBS. There is a small catch: the abundance of video entertainment only takes place in the front seat when the car is parked. Sorry.

Brand content providers, App Dev program

Byton wants to make the in-car experience the difference maker of the automaker. (Yes, they all say that, but Byton wants to be the company that walks the walk.) Byton believes that the time spent in the car can now be a richer experience for passengers, for drivers in the next decade as full autonomy arrives around 2030 Sunday it announced seven partners.

The big name is ViacomCBS plus Twine Access (which takes care of the distribution of infotainment to the front and rear screens and in-car connected devices) for the in-car theater experience, as Byton says. Users can view content of the entertainment giant via 4G or 5G connections. It was funny to see video clips of 55-year-old David Spade (SNL, Police Academy 4) and even older Tom Brady, but the video undoubtedly went together before the New England Patriots were knocked down by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

There is also AccuWeather with real-time weather updates, possibly minute-by-minute reports on upcoming conditions. Aiqudo offers voice control of apps. CloudCar offers “a cloud-based infrastructure”. Road.Travel makes online travel bookings possible. Xperi offers digital HD radio.

According to Ray Hopkins, president of the American network distribution for ViacomCBS, the future of infotainment in vehicles is an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our bond with our audience in today’s fragmented media environment. want to pay for access to some entertainment, but not everything that is available, unless it is easier to find and focuses on the demographics of adults, teens and children in the car. In other words, if the automaker offers you a fast connection (M-Byte has 4G than 5G mobile data), what else do you need, except perhaps better spoken search that works well in the car? Byton notes that CloudCar provides a range of apps.

Byton wants even more developers to write or transfer apps for the car. Sunday, Byton said it has released UX (user experience) design documentation, along with app development guidelines for partners and developers. It is looking for offers in the field of entertainment, health, productivity and e-commerce.

In a Byton, the company says, “make (s) spend time between rides just as fascinating as the time spent on the road.” That is, the car is a home entertainment space when parked. The large display is a single 48-inch diagonal panel. There are panels that distort the visual orientation, so that the viewer on the left sees one image and the viewer on the right sees another image. Sharp has invented the technology and Mercedes-Benz has offered it on high-quality vehicles. It is more expensive and each image has half the resolution, because one viewer sees pixels 1, 3, 5, 7, and so on, while the passenger sees pixels 2, 4, 6, 8 and so on. The other option is the old-fashioned one: the front passenger connects his or her iPad to the car’s internet connection.

The mobile data connection offers infotainment-over-the-air updates, which may include engine / powertrain updates and possibly greater self-steering capabilities, at least those possibly with smarter software applied to the built-in cameras, sonar, lidar and radar hardware ships initially. Byton’s are delivered with a minimum of level 2 autonomy, which means a combination of lane centering on highways and adaptive cruise control over the full range.

Charging partner, energy storage at home

Tesla has a mega advantage with its national Supercharger network and the off-and-on free charging campaigns. Byton has chosen to partner with Electrify America, the largest DC fast-charging network in the US. By the time the first Byton arrives in the US, there will be 800 charging stations and 3500 chargers. EA will also offer access to other loading sites through a single billing arrangement. Part of the Byton costs will be appropriated, but buyers should expect to pay the bill for a large part of their costs for home use.

Apart from that, Byton intends to offer its car batteries as a home backup power supply. The batteries lose their total capacity (and range) for several years. When they reach, say, two-thirds to half their original capacity, the car owner may not want the battery, but a couch can be placed in a home wall (as Tesla does with Powerwall) and a day or two of backup power – not as much as a home generator, but enough to withstand most blackouts.

Many EVs at CES (who will buy them?)

Byton is not the only one who chooses CES 2020 to make a big splash. The car / electronics show, it seems, is flooded with electric vehicles. Their optimism about their makers is good news. But a big demand remains for these CES showcase companies and vehicles …

BMW i3 Urban Suite

Byton M-Byte

Fiat Concept Centoventi

Fisker ocean

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mercedes-Benz ECQ

Nissan Ariya (probably successor to Nissan Leaf), possibly the most important CES EV announcement

Rivian R1S (SUV) and R1T (pickup)

… and the question is: when will the American public switch from combustion engine vehicles to pure EVs? The final EV sales figures for 2019 are still coming in, but in the US the total sales of non-Tesla electric vehicles (pure EVs) in 2018 were only 50,000 units. In the first three weeks of January, the F-Series pickups from Ford sold a full year with EVs from everyone except Tesla.

With its 48-inch display, a team of executives from the US, Europe and Asia, and solid funding, Byton is perhaps one of the EV makers with lasting power. But it’s a tough climb for everyone.

