Byton inserts a 48-inch screen in its new EV and it also has content

Daniel Kirchert, CEO of Byton, on stage with the production M-Byte BEV at CES 2020. Byton

There are infotainment screens in the car and the 48-inch infotainment screen for automobiles from Byton. Byton

There is a movie mode for watching video content provided by ViacomCBS. Other modes include a work mode when you are parked and on a conference call.

Thanks to Aqiudo’s speech recognition technology, you shouldn’t have to press your finger on the screen. Which is good because I don’t think you can achieve it if you’re not Plastic Man. Byton

Garmin’s fitness tracker is integrated into the Byton. Byton

Xperi brings its HD radio expertise to the party. Byton

Road.travel is for planning trips.

CloudCar offers more content thanks to its network of content partners.

AccuWeather is on board to let you know whether it will rain or snow.

On the left the M-byte SUV; the K-byte limousine on the right. Byton

This is the rolling chassis of the M-Byte. Byton

The steering wheel is a mixture of touchscreen and physical buttons. Byton

The transformation of the annual consumer electronics show into an increasingly automotive-heavy trade fair is progressing, especially for start-ups of electric vehicles like Byton. With the first battery-electric concept, the M-Byte, it caused a sensation at CES in 2018. Industry observers took note of the extremely experienced management and engineering team. Everyone else was blinded by the M-Byte’s 48-inch infotainment screen. Production in Nanjing, China, started later this year. At this year’s CES, we were shown what kind of user experience we can expect from all of these pixels.

Previous Byton demos of the concepts included many lectures on “Byton life” and cloud-based user profiles that accompany Byton’s customers from car to car, including facial recognition as biometric authentication. Given that deliveries to China will be made in a few months (and deliveries to the U.S. and Europe are scheduled for the first half of 2021), the company is currently partnering with developers, including one with ViacomCBS.

“We knew from the start that we needed to invite partners to develop the industry’s first Smart Device on Wheels. We also believe that Byton’s unique user interface is a challenge and an opportunity for developers to deal with one. ” In-car experience like never before, “said Jeff Chung, vice president of digital engineering at Byton.

Xperi is committed to bringing its HD radio technology to Byton’s vehicles. ViacomCBS works with Access to use the latter company’s Access Twine for Car streaming platform to bring ViacomCBS video content into the car. This means that you can probably see people piloting Starfleet ships from an interior that also looks a bit like a Starfleet ship. “The future of infotainment in vehicles is an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our connection with our audience in today’s fragmented media environment,” said Ray Hopkins, President of US Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS.

TV content is good and nice if you are a passenger or drive the car independently – Byton has a partnership with the self-driving startup Aurora. The company also works with other developers. AccuWeather has signed up to provide Hyper Local Forecasting. Aquido brings voice recognition technology to the party, and M-Byte drivers and passengers will use voice input to search for things using the CloudCar platform. The Road.Travel travel booking page works with Byton to make planning this trip easier. (To ensure that these road trips in the U.S. are possible, Byton is partnering with Electrify America to offer free 20-minute DC quick-charge sessions that should cover a range of up to 241 km during this time.)

“When BYTON decided to develop the first intelligent device on wheels, that was exactly our goal,” said Daniel Kirchert, CEO of Byton. “The BYTON M-Byte, with its unique user experience, gives developers the ability to visualize car interactions in a way that is more engaging than ever.”

Listing image by Byton