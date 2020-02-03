Byte downloads in the Apple App Store and Google Play surpass Vine’s debut

Byte, Vine’s long-promised successor, has already overshadowed his predecessor by an important benchmark.

In the first week in the App Store and Google Play, the app was downloaded more than 1.3 million times, according to the analysis agency Sensor Tower. That’s almost twice as many downloads as Vine received in the App Store in the first week.

Sensor Tower further notes that the vast majority of Byte’s downloads to date have come from the United States, accounting for 70 percent of installations in the first week.

Byte, supported by Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann, was released for exactly seven years on the day Vine was first launched. Of course, much has changed since Vine first introduced the looping video concept that launched a thousand memes and brought some of the first influencers of the internet to stardom.

Although the app has been announced as Vine’s second arrival, Byte still has problems that need to be resolved. It has fought against an influx of spam comments, which Hofmann has said is a “top priority”.

Byte also has a number of more established platforms to compete with, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The company will probably have to lure influencers from some of those services to its app if it hopes to regain the same viral success that Vine has loved for many.

To achieve that, Byte recently revealed details for his affiliate program, which allows the most popular app users to earn a share of their advertising revenue. The company says it plans to share 100 percent of its advertising revenue with video makers during the initial “pilot period” of the program, which pays funds to approved video-based video makers.

Byte’s ability to pay for influencers can have a lasting impact on whether the app becomes a major competitor to TikTok and others, or whether it will be a passing fad. TikTok is still at an early stage of experimenting with revenue generation. And the inability of Twitter to keep Vine’s original stars in the app is considered one of the biggest reasons for the downfall.

