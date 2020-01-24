'Byte' brings back Vine, launches on Android and iOS

In 2016, Twitter killed the 6-second looping video service Vine. Two years later, co-founder Dom Hofmann teased a return and introduced a closed beta last April. Byte officially launches today for Android and iOS.

The starting point of a 6-second loop is unchanged and Byte calls it “both familiar and new” this afternoon.

you know the exercise: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to record things. there are many ways to find new personalities and moments. discover what the community views and likes, view messages selected by our editors or browse for yourself.

With a slogan ‘creativity first’, Byte plans to launch a partner program that makers will pay ‘very soon’.

byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating makers is an important way in which we can support both. stay informed for more info.

Byte is now available on Google Play and the App Store. On Android, users can “Log in with Google”, while iOS also offers a “Log in with Apple” option. You then select a user name and profile image.

The ‘Start’ tab is a full-screen vertical video feed that you can browse through. At launch, it contains content that has been “restarted” by the team byte account that you follow automatically. The search page contains feeds such as “Now popular”, an experimental “Your mix” and “Newest”, as well as categories for Comedy, Animation and Pets. “Activity” and “Profile” – with statistics, list of favorite bytes, settings and more – round off the core navigation.

To create a byte, tap the center button and grant the necessary camera, video, and audio permissions. From here you can access your camera roll, while the recording user interface has a delete function and “Ghost mode” filter.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 [/ embed]