Byfuglien becomes Free Agent, NHL Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a day off to enjoy the Florida sun on Tuesday. We assume that Evgeni Malkin contains extra sunscreen. The Winnipeg Jets and ‘Big Buff’ come to a solution for their season-long stalemate and Boston is at the epicenter of a few NHL trade rumors.

Our boys at Boston Hockey Now are chattering everywhere in the Bruins. Last night, BHN reported that the Bruins and one of their rivals are interested in Columbus Blue Jackets thumper Josh Anderson (Boston Hockey Now)

NBC Sports reflects on the Bruins trade rumors from a different perspective. Tyler Toffoli is often linked to the Penguins, but Boston is another team that keeps a close eye on (NBC Sports)

Dustin Byfuglien may soon be an unlimited free agent. The Winnipeg Jets and Byfuglien conclude an agreement (TSN)

Columbus will not be a seller by the deadline. No, those annoying Blue Jackets that are stripped of stars and supposedly hope are in a play-off place. So, CBJ kicks tires for a number of attractive offers and creates some NHL trade rumors (The Athletic)

On TSN, Pierre LeBrun tagged Calgary as the best match for Toffoli, and he matched the New York Islanders with J-G Pageau (TSN)

Sportsnet listed Penguins goalkeeper Casey DeSmith as a top goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs after Frederick Andersen sustained an upper body injury Monday night (Sportsnet)

The Pittsburgh Penguins win, but there are some cracks. Recoverable cracks. (PHN +)

And the third line of the Penguins has been a monster for the team. We talked to Zach Aston-Reese about the line and their roles. Aston-Reese is always a good conversation, but that line has a “chip on their shoulder” to prove that they are as good as their opponents (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

There is a conversation in Edmonton that former Detroit GM Ken Holland, now from the Edmonton Oilers, would be willing to bring Jesse Puljujarvi to Detroit as part of a package for Andreas Athanasiou. (Jim Matheson)

Stephen Johns from the Pittsburgh area returned triumphantly to the NHL on Monday evening. That guy went through hell and back. And he scored. (Dallas Morning News)

Otherwise, the NHL rumor mill is full of people who repeat other people. They are the guys playing a guy disguised as another guy (Tropic Thunder reference)