BYD's clean-looking Han sedan comes in all-electric and PHEV versions

The Chinese BYD has released the first images of its new mid-size flagship car called Han. The sedan will be sold in plug-in, all-electric hybrid forms.

Visually, the two variants both adopt elegant designs but differ greatly. The front of the Han PHEV, for example, is much more traditional and supports a large grille with horizontal slats and a set of Audi-inspired angular headlights. In comparison, the Han EV has a pointed, sportier front fascia that does without a traditional grille and also includes a set of thinner headlights.

On the sides, the two seem identical but at the rear, the Han EV differs from its more conservative brother thanks to a blackened bumper and a small diffuser.

Chinese media reports that BYD wanted to make the Han as aerodynamically efficient as possible and managed to achieve a drag coefficient of 0.233 for the Han EV, slightly better than the drag coefficient 0.24 of the Tesla Model S. Han’s ability to cut through the air is an optional aerodynamic wheel set.

Powering the BYD Han EV will be a single electric motor which drives the rear wheels and delivers 218 hp. A more powerful two-engine variant with all-wheel drive will be available with 268 hp. The range should be approximately 450 km (279 miles). As for the BYD Han PHEV, it supports a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder developing 189 horsepower and a trio of electric motors to create a set of 476 horsepower.

BYD Han EV and Han PHEV will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April.

